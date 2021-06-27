Top international fashion news of the week | 06.27.21





The collaboration of Travis Scott and Dior is here, and RuPaul is launching a Pride capsule collection with Balenciaga. Stay up to date with the best international fashion news of the week. Saint Laurent presents FW21 with James Brown Tribute Saint Laurent presents the FW 2021 Men’s Collection – Night Train – with a “dynamic” dance to the 1952 song, “Lost Someone” by James Brown. The collection includes shiny knits, shirts, leather jackets and classic black suits, it is inspired by the 50s and is launching in stores in July. The campaign was led by Jean-Paul Goude and begins with a model hissing, followed by a series of models dancing to Brown’s classic. Goude choreographed the video, which is described as “a frantic but perfectly synchronized routine”. Ralph Lauren launches the VR Club “Ralph’s Club” Ralph Lauren unveiled his new fragrance and a VR club by his side called Ralph’s Club. The scent has notes of lavender, clary sage and Virginia cedarwood, and is the designer’s “greatest scent to date”. The campaign stars Gigi Hadid, Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith, channeling the RTW 2019 collection. The virtual club launched with the scent gives users an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the set. The club is interactive and presents its NYC theme. Dior partners with Travis Scott Dior Men’s teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for an exclusive collection. The pieces include costumes with the brand’s iconic cuts, t-shirts, knitwear and accessories, each item having a touch of the 70s. “It’s a cultural phenomenon, and culture is something young. generation wants to associate, especially when they’ve been away from it all, ”said Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Men’s. “It will be interesting to see how many young children you see wearing costumes now after that, because [Travis is] a big influence. I don’t like to do things for the hype, I like to do things to excite the consumer. Louis Vuitton pledges $ 380,000 to UNICEF Louis Vuitton is committing $ 380,000 to UNICEF, alongside its creative director for men, Virgil Abloh, as part of its ongoing partnership with the association. This year, the label will participate in Generation Unlimited, an entrepreneurship program in Ghana, with Abloh leading a masterclass that will be broadcast live on social platforms. “A member of the Ghanaian Diaspora, Virgil Abloh is dedicated to making a personal contribution to help accelerate outcomes for children and youth in Ghana,” the LV statement read. “A key ambition is to inspire African youth to develop creative projects, which link African art and culture to global markets and create awareness of the black cannon.” Currently, Louis Vuitton has raised over $ 14 million for UNICEF. RuPaul and Balenciaga collaborate on a Pride collection Balenciaga celebrates Pride Month with a RuPaul collaboration. The world famous drag queen and host of the reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, figure in the countryside sitting on the stairs wearing nothing but the t-shirt and fishnet tights. The collection consists of cream and gray t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats. All feature RuPaul’s autograph and “Balenciaga Music Limited Edition Merch” in the typography above. Other shots from the campaign include nightlife icon Suzanne Bartsch slumped to the floor in a hoodie and waders. Balenciaga rounded out its ongoing partnership with Apple Music by sharing a new Pride Month-inspired playlist. Creative Director Demna Gvasalia has selected curators for the Balenciaga playlist, which includes Sade, Barry Manilow and Radiohead. RuPaul’s included Pride favorites like Kylie Minogue, Madonna and ABBA.







