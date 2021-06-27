Vidya Balan’s long floral dress for Sherni promotions has pockets, we love it | Fashion trends





Actor Vidya Balans Sherni the promotions gave us some amazing sartorial moments. From gorgeous hand-woven sarees to jaw-dropping coordinating pieces, the star has worn it all and shared the same on Instagram. Plus, looks haven’t stopped pouring in since the movies were released, and the actor is back with another great outfit. What better ? His set has pockets. Vidyas stylists took to Instagram to share several photos of the actor wearing a printed maxi dress. She wore a floral dress from the shelves of designer Mrunalini Rao’s conscious clothing brand Ur. The actor has shown a clear preference for printed ensembles, especially floral designs, in recent days. the Shakuntala Devi The actor wore a mint green print maxi dress that featured an open mandarin collar. The set had elbow-length sleeves with gathered cuffs and a ruffled hem. ALSO READ: Vidya Balan displays a nomadic freewheeling attitude in 13k silk saree, scarf The flowing silhouette had pleated details that added an effortless touch. The best part of the Vidyas look was that the dress featured pockets on the front. We have to say this look is every girl’s dream come true. The 42-year-old chose gold jewelry to accessorize her dress. She wore large hoops and a trendy butterfly ring. Vidya tied her hair back into a low, sleek ponytail with the dress. The nude brown acrylic nail paint complemented her floral dress. Well-defined brows, glowing skin, highlighter glowing on the face, a coral pink lipstick, a slight hint of blush on the cheeks, a subtle smoky eye shadow, tons of mascara on the lashes and an eye- elegant liner complemented its glamor. Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton Fame. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







