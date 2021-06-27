Fashion
Everyone for tennis? TikTok launches fashion trend for retro-cool Center Court | Fashion
IIn some neighborhoods, the tennis style transmits heritage, tradition and perhaps a bit of suffocation. But thanks in part to TikTok, a younger generation is finding credibility and freshness in its folds, whether they’ve already picked up a racket or are planning to watch Wimbledon when they start on Monday.
The trend has been popular on social media for months, where people are pairing traditional tennis skirts that wouldn’t have looked out of place on Billie Jean King with Nirvana hoodies and crop tops. This abundance of TikTokers wearing court-appropriate outfits, not only skirts, but also Venus Williams Approved Shorts and polo shirts led to the rise of an aesthetic called tenniscore.
A plethora of brands produce tennis-inspired clothing, such as retro silk shorts and Paris-based Casablancas track tops. On the Lyst shopping platform, demand for tennis skirts has tripled this month compared to a year ago, searches for silk polo shirts increased by 21% and searches for vintage sweatshirts with tennis club logo increased by 12%.
The increase in sales coincided with the arrival of a new generation of female tennis stars in fashion. Reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka appeared on Japan’s latest cover Vogue, having appeared last year on the American version. In January, she became Louis Vuitton ambassador and in May launched a swimsuit collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.
Meanwhile, 17-year-old Coco Gauff was recently featured in the campaign for the latest designs from New Balance and Casablancas. The two Instagram players feel as much like the feeds of an influencer as they do a top athlete, with mirror selfies and fashion ads.
These players, says Anne White, a former professional tennis player and now coach in Los Angeles, are able to market that and speak out. And because tennis isn’t as traditional as it used to be, people can incorporate a lot more colors and creative ideas. This makes it exciting and definitely draws more attention to the players and intrigues the fans as well.
White has an interesting perspective on the style of tennis, having worn a white catsuit to play at Wimbledon in 1985 and he was told unequivocally not to wear it anymore. If her dress choice was above all, she says, function-oriented, she was also a maverick, I was 24 years old and I wanted to wake up the establishment a bit.
What does she think of the current tennis trend? I think TikTokers think it’s a bit retro-cool, she says. Plus, if you look at the overall extent of what’s going on in the world, we’ve gone from casual Fridays to pretty much everyone working from home.
With that came a fashion flair and what White calls hybrid dressing: People wear clothes to train, have meetings and then go play tennis. Moreover, the sport itself has, she said, seen a real boom since Covid.
Tennis didn’t suddenly become fashionable. From American tennis player Stan Smith, who won the Wimbledon men’s singles in 1972 and named after the Adidas trainer who defined sneaker culture in the 2010s, to Ren Lacoste who won Wimbledon twice in the 1920s but went on to become perhaps an even bigger name in the fashion world thanks to its crocodile logo polo shirts, tennis and fashion have a long history.
Tennis players through the ages have shown prowess both in terms of mastering base strokes and hems, from short shorts and white high socks Arthur Ashes to minidresses by Italian player Lea Pericolis. Additionally, as fashion historian Tony Glenville points out, tennis has a designer pedigree, with fans of Ralph Lauren and Andr Courrges in the game, and the United States Vogue editor and industry figurehead Anna Wintour is rarely missed by the Central Court crowd.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]