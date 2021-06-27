Everyone for tennis? TikTok launches fashion trend for retro-cool Center Court | Fashion

IIn some neighborhoods, the tennis style transmits heritage, tradition and perhaps a bit of suffocation. But thanks in part to TikTok, a younger generation is finding credibility and freshness in its folds, whether they’ve already picked up a racket or are planning to watch Wimbledon when they start on Monday.

The trend has been popular on social media for months, where people are pairing traditional tennis skirts that wouldn’t have looked out of place on Billie Jean King with Nirvana hoodies and crop tops. This abundance of TikTokers wearing court-appropriate outfits, not only skirts, but also Venus Williams Approved Shorts and polo shirts led to the rise of an aesthetic called tenniscore.

Naomi Osaka on the cover of Vogue Japon Photography: Instagram account @naomiosaka

A plethora of brands produce tennis-inspired clothing, such as retro silk shorts and Paris-based Casablancas track tops. On the Lyst shopping platform, demand for tennis skirts has tripled this month compared to a year ago, searches for silk polo shirts increased by 21% and searches for vintage sweatshirts with tennis club logo increased by 12%.

The increase in sales coincided with the arrival of a new generation of female tennis stars in fashion. Reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka appeared on Japan’s latest cover Vogue, having appeared last year on the American version. In January, she became Louis Vuitton ambassador and in May launched a swimsuit collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Coco Gauff was recently featured in the campaign for the latest designs from New Balance and Casablancas. The two Instagram players feel as much like the feeds of an influencer as they do a top athlete, with mirror selfies and fashion ads.

Anne White bred hackles at Wimbledon in 1985 with her catsuit. Photograph: Getty Images

These players, says Anne White, a former professional tennis player and now coach in Los Angeles, are able to market that and speak out. And because tennis isn’t as traditional as it used to be, people can incorporate a lot more colors and creative ideas. This makes it exciting and definitely draws more attention to the players and intrigues the fans as well.

White has an interesting perspective on the style of tennis, having worn a white catsuit to play at Wimbledon in 1985 and he was told unequivocally not to wear it anymore. If her dress choice was above all, she says, function-oriented, she was also a maverick, I was 24 years old and I wanted to wake up the establishment a bit.

What does she think of the current tennis trend? I think TikTokers think it’s a bit retro-cool, she says. Plus, if you look at the overall extent of what’s going on in the world, we’ve gone from casual Fridays to pretty much everyone working from home.

With that came a fashion flair and what White calls hybrid dressing: People wear clothes to train, have meetings and then go play tennis. Moreover, the sport itself has, she said, seen a real boom since Covid.

Tennis didn’t suddenly become fashionable. From American tennis player Stan Smith, who won the Wimbledon men’s singles in 1972 and named after the Adidas trainer who defined sneaker culture in the 2010s, to Ren Lacoste who won Wimbledon twice in the 1920s but went on to become perhaps an even bigger name in the fashion world thanks to its crocodile logo polo shirts, tennis and fashion have a long history.

Tennis players through the ages have shown prowess both in terms of mastering base strokes and hems, from short shorts and white high socks Arthur Ashes to minidresses by Italian player Lea Pericolis. Additionally, as fashion historian Tony Glenville points out, tennis has a designer pedigree, with fans of Ralph Lauren and Andr Courrges in the game, and the United States Vogue editor and industry figurehead Anna Wintour is rarely missed by the Central Court crowd.