A style that still has style today





History is repeating itself and the return of the “bindass” fashion of the 90s proves it. Whether high waisted jeans, mini skirts, overalls, straight cut pants, long jackets, all have returned after a decade and are all the rage in 2021. 90s fashion defines how you can look stylish while still being hassle-free. So all fashion aficionados, step out of your busy schedule and watch all the 90s movies and you will get another list of eye-catching fashion trends. To learn more, read this list based on the style of the 90s: Overalls Do you remember Kajol from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”? All the overalls she wore in this movie are now in fashion. The only difference is that these overalls are currently worn with jackets or coats. Dunagrees are unisex, loose fitting and perfect for summer style. Mini skirts When it comes to skirts, Karishma Kapoor is the one who pulled off this look in the 90s. She wore mini skirts in most of her movies. If you don’t want to wear a dress for the holidays, then the combination of a mini skirt and a top is for you. Straight cut jeans “Friends” is the sitcom we all love not only for entering our lives, but also for giving us lots of fashion trends. Monica Geller wore many straight cut pants and they are still in fashion today. Off Shoulder Tops Rachel Green from ‘Friends’ gave the example of off-the-shoulder tops or dresses from the’ 90s. Today, off-the-shoulder outfits are worn with denim jackets or white shirts in everyday looks. Heels for men In the 90s, many men wore high heels with leather jackets, white T-shirts and blue jeans. Nowadays, if not heels, men can wear athletic shoes with the aforementioned outfits. Denim-over-denim Yes, denim on denim is nothing new. This look will always be on trend because it suits everyone. Try wearing a dark colored t-shirt or top with denim or striped tops. Denim bow style on the front can be worn in summer. Sari Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree in “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun” was a bigger hit than the movie itself. Women in India were totally in love with this saree back then. If your mom owns a similar saree, you can try to give it a modern style today. The fashion of the 90s gave us goals that can be implemented and improvised today too.







