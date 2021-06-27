Paris Jackson turns heads in plunging silk dress as she attends Fast and Furious 9 screening

She never fails to put on a stylish display.

And Paris Jackson turned heads in a plunging silk gown as she attended an F9 screening in Universal City, Calif. On Saturday.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, 22, looked stunning as she worked her angles for the cameras at the event, which was hosted by The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Stylish: Paris Jackson turned heads in a plunging silk gown as she attended a Fast and Furious 9 screening in Universal City, Calif. On Saturday

Paris flaunted her unique sense of style in the Vivienne Westwood green and white floral dress that featured a Bardot sleeve.

The dress was made from several patterned fabrics, including a white and blue forest themed design underneath.

She accentuated her features with a touch of copper eyeshadow and added pinkish brown lipstick.

Paris accessorized with an eclectic assortment of bracelets and rings and completed the outfit with a pair of towering white platform stilettos.

She swept her blonde tresses off her face and displayed her intricate collection of tattoos.

Chic: Paris flaunted her unique sense of style in the green and white floral ensemble that featured a bardot sleeve

The outing comes after Paris recently opened up about her relationship with her mother Debbie Rowe who, she confessed, looks more like a “friend” to her.

After the singer’s dermatology assistant split in 1999, Debbie agreed to give Michael full custody of Paris and her brother Prince, but at the age of 15 the singer and her mother reconnected. .

The artist sat down with Willow Smith on her family’s Red Table Talk, where she opened up about their now “very cold” bond and explained how the death of her famous mega dad had an impact on it.

Stunning: She accentuated her features with a touch of copper eyeshadow and pinkish brown lipstick

“It’s just cool to have her as a friend,” Paris said of their relationship. “It’s very cool – which I love – is the perfect word to describe it.”

And speaking about the possibility of reforming a relationship with her mother when she was a teenager, she said that she realized how “similar” they were now and that she often bounced her music on her.

‘It’s cool. I mean, get to know her, see how similar we are, get into the kind of music that she loves and she really loves country and folk.

“I send her stuff that I’m working on that has banjos in it,” she shared.

Edgy: She swept her blonde tresses off her face and displayed her intricate collection of tattoos

Debbie had married Michael in 1996 before separating three years later, and at the time, she had granted him full custody of both children.

After the death of the Smooth Criminal singer in 2009, Paris and Prince, 19, were raised by grandmother Katherine Jackson, but because Paris was only 12 at the time of her death, she confessed to Willow that she “didn’t really understand what was going on.”

“I don’t know, it kind of happened,” she explained of her sudden death. ‘I was so young.

Sweet: The outing comes after Paris recently opened up about her relationship with her mother Debbie Rowe who she confessed is more like a “friend” to her.

“I was just going through the moves and I didn’t really understand what was going on, so I just followed what I was told to do… I didn’t really have a lot of advice.”

During the conversation, she also spoke about her sexuality and how she was received by the “very religious” Jackson family. She confessed that she was still “figuring it out”, but that she “respects” them anyway.

“My family is very religious and many, like homosexuality, are very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted. I’ve come to a point where I respect them and have love for them, ”she said.