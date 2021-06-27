Fashion events are back from Florence to New York | The week ahead, BoF Professional

THE RETURN OF THE FAIRS

Pitti Uomo, the world’s largest menswear fair, holds its 100th edition in Florence this week, after two virtual events

Organizers expect around 300 brands and up to 8,000 buyers, both down from before the pandemic, as many international visitors stay away

Other trade shows are planning to return this summer, including Cabana in Miami Beach later this month and Liberty West in Los Angeles in August.

Trade shows are back. Will the crowd come back too? Even with the pandemic’s hindsight, event planners are likely trying to avoid crowded venues and shoulder-to-shoulder queues to inspect branded merchandise. The real question is whether shows can once again spark the commerce and relationships that have convinced fashion industry insiders to travel the world attending these events season after season.

It may be years before restrictions on international travel are completely lifted, and business travel budgets may never return to 2019 levels. And while lounges have adjusted with more digital offerings. robust, the pandemic has also seen a boom in virtual showrooms. The bigger ones, including NuOrder, Joor and Faire, have raised significant funds and plan to expand their reach. The decline in wholesale trade was also a threat to trade shows long before Covid-19; brands that see their future in direct selling hardly need to impress buyers in a convention hall or medieval fortress.

The bottom line: There are real questions about the future of trade shows in industries adjacent to fashion, including luxury watches. But in fashion, there are still plenty of multi-brand retailers and shoppers who want to see clothes in person before committing to a big order. Trade shows will have their place.

THE RETURN OF THE SHOWS

Marc Jacobs to host fashion show at New York Public Library on June 28, his first since February 2020

New York has lifted most pandemic restrictions, and city retail and nightlife are mounting a rapid, albeit uneven, return

The designers held live catwalks in Paris and Milan earlier this month

If American fashion was waiting for a signal that the pandemic was over, a live, in-person performance by Marc Jacobs at the New York Public Library is a good one. Jacobs typically closes New York Fashion Week, and his theatrical settings make his shows one of the few to reliably penetrate beyond the industry bubble. There has been a trickle of fashion gatherings as the pandemic recedes this spring and there was no shortage of informal dinners and parties, but it will be the first real successful event. Barring another wave of infections, more should follow. Expect a few hiccups; Fashion shows, parties, and activations are a challenge, even without the added hurdles of requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination and other health precautions. But the calendars of industry insiders will fill up quickly, as the biggest luxury brands in particular appear to have turned the page on the pandemic.

The bottom line: Events were a missing piece of the brand’s puzzle over the past 18 months, from big labels using celebrity-filled catwalks and parties to dazzle consumers, to emerging designers taking advantage of real moments to charm the main taste makers and cut the noise online.

WHAT IS A STORE USED FOR?

BoF to host virtual summit on post-pandemic retail future, moderated by editor Imran Amed and retail futurist Doug Stephens

Speakers include executives from Cond Nast, Ssense, Elyse Walker, Hero and more

The June 30 summit is reserved for BoF Professional members, who can sign up for their place here.

The future of brick-and-mortar stores was already in flux before 2020, but the pandemic has forced even the most conservative brands to rethink their retail strategy. With e-commerce taking up a growing share of sales, many stores need a reason to exist other than to move products. At BoF’s latest professional summit, experts will showcase new models for retail, from its stores as branded billboards, community centers, immersive experiences and beyond. They will also discuss what success looks like and how to measure it. The stakes are high: Vacancy rates in once-busy shopping districts, already high before the pandemic, have skyrocketed, and the mall’s future looked uncertain long before last year. Some owners say the worst is yet to come.

The bottom line: Stephens recently told BoF that the store is a stage and a studio. It is about drama, theater, animation. It is about building and disseminating experiences. Hell will likely have more to say about retail as a media channel this week.

The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].