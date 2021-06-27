Fashion
Fashion events are back from Florence to New York | The week ahead, BoF Professional
THE RETURN OF THE FAIRS
Pitti Uomo, the world’s largest menswear fair, holds its 100th edition in Florence this week, after two virtual events
Organizers expect around 300 brands and up to 8,000 buyers, both down from before the pandemic, as many international visitors stay away
Other trade shows are planning to return this summer, including Cabana in Miami Beach later this month and Liberty West in Los Angeles in August.
Trade shows are back. Will the crowd come back too? Even with the pandemic’s hindsight, event planners are likely trying to avoid crowded venues and shoulder-to-shoulder queues to inspect branded merchandise. The real question is whether shows can once again spark the commerce and relationships that have convinced fashion industry insiders to travel the world attending these events season after season.
It may be years before restrictions on international travel are completely lifted, and business travel budgets may never return to 2019 levels. And while lounges have adjusted with more digital offerings. robust, the pandemic has also seen a boom in virtual showrooms. The bigger ones, including NuOrder, Joor and Faire, have raised significant funds and plan to expand their reach. The decline in wholesale trade was also a threat to trade shows long before Covid-19; brands that see their future in direct selling hardly need to impress buyers in a convention hall or medieval fortress.
The bottom line: There are real questions about the future of trade shows in industries adjacent to fashion, including luxury watches. But in fashion, there are still plenty of multi-brand retailers and shoppers who want to see clothes in person before committing to a big order. Trade shows will have their place.
THE RETURN OF THE SHOWS
Marc Jacobs to host fashion show at New York Public Library on June 28, his first since February 2020
New York has lifted most pandemic restrictions, and city retail and nightlife are mounting a rapid, albeit uneven, return
The designers held live catwalks in Paris and Milan earlier this month
If American fashion was waiting for a signal that the pandemic was over, a live, in-person performance by Marc Jacobs at the New York Public Library is a good one. Jacobs typically closes New York Fashion Week, and his theatrical settings make his shows one of the few to reliably penetrate beyond the industry bubble. There has been a trickle of fashion gatherings as the pandemic recedes this spring and there was no shortage of informal dinners and parties, but it will be the first real successful event. Barring another wave of infections, more should follow. Expect a few hiccups; Fashion shows, parties, and activations are a challenge, even without the added hurdles of requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination and other health precautions. But the calendars of industry insiders will fill up quickly, as the biggest luxury brands in particular appear to have turned the page on the pandemic.
The bottom line: Events were a missing piece of the brand’s puzzle over the past 18 months, from big labels using celebrity-filled catwalks and parties to dazzle consumers, to emerging designers taking advantage of real moments to charm the main taste makers and cut the noise online.
WHAT IS A STORE USED FOR?
BoF to host virtual summit on post-pandemic retail future, moderated by editor Imran Amed and retail futurist Doug Stephens
Speakers include executives from Cond Nast, Ssense, Elyse Walker, Hero and more
The June 30 summit is reserved for BoF Professional members, who can sign up for their place here.
The future of brick-and-mortar stores was already in flux before 2020, but the pandemic has forced even the most conservative brands to rethink their retail strategy. With e-commerce taking up a growing share of sales, many stores need a reason to exist other than to move products. At BoF’s latest professional summit, experts will showcase new models for retail, from its stores as branded billboards, community centers, immersive experiences and beyond. They will also discuss what success looks like and how to measure it. The stakes are high: Vacancy rates in once-busy shopping districts, already high before the pandemic, have skyrocketed, and the mall’s future looked uncertain long before last year. Some owners say the worst is yet to come.
The bottom line: Stephens recently told BoF that the store is a stage and a studio. It is about drama, theater, animation. It is about building and disseminating experiences. Hell will likely have more to say about retail as a media channel this week.
The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]