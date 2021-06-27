Paris Jackson turns heads in plunging silk dress as she attends Fast and Furious 9 screening

She always wears a stylish display.

And when Paris Jackson attended the F9 screening at Universal City, he turned his head in a plunging silk gown. California Saturday.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, 22, looked stunning while manipulating camera angles at an event hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.

Paris showed off her unique sense of style in a green and white Vivienne Westwood floral dress with bardot sleeves.

The dress was made from several patterned fabrics, including a forest-themed white and blue pattern underneath.

She emphasized her character with a copper-colored eye shadow balayage and added pink-brown lipstick.

Paris added accessories with an eclectic assortment of bracelets and rings, and completed the outfit with towering white platform high heels.

She lifted a tuft of blonde hair from her face and displayed her entire collection of intricate tattoos.

She confessed to him that she was a “friend” after Paris recently opened up her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe.

After the dermatologist’s assistant separated from the singer in 1999, Debbie agreed to give Michael full custody of Paris and her brother’s prince, but at the age of 15, the singer and her mother had resumed contact. did.

The artist sat down with Willow Smith on a family talk show on the Red Table about how she fed off the now “very cold” bond and how the death of her huge and famous father affected her. talked.

“It’s cool to have her as a friend,” Paris said of their relationship. “It’s very cold, I love it, that’s the best word to describe it.

And when she talked about rebuilding relationships with her mother when she was a teenager, she understood how “similar” they are now and said she often made her bounce her music. It was.

‘It’s cool. It means getting to know her, seeing how alike we are, knowing what kind of music she likes, and she really loves country and folk.

“I’m going to send him some of the banjos I’m working on,” she shared.

Debbie separated just three years after marrying Michael in 1996, when she gave him full custody of both children.

After the death of the Smooth Criminal singer in 2009, Paris and Prince, 19, were raised by their grandmother Katherine Jackson, but Paris was 12 at the time of her death, so Willow said, “What’s going on- does he? I didn’t really understand if it was there. “..”

“I don’t know, it’s like it happened,” she explained of her sudden death. “I was very young.

“I just did as I was told because I was just going with the flow and I didn’t really understand what was going on… I didn’t really have a lot of advice. “

During the chat, she also spoke about her sexuality and how she was received by the “very religious” Jackson family. She nevertheless admitted that she “thought about it”, but that she “respected them nonetheless”.

“My family is so religious and so many homosexuals are so taboo that I don’t talk about it and it’s not really accepted. I respect and love them now, ”she said.