Dubai-based Amato to open Arab Men’s Fashion Week with film starring Indian model

DUBAI: It goes without saying that prolonged exposure to the sun can have extremely dangerous long-term side effects.

Regardless of your skin tone, the sun’s rays can cause hyperpigmentation, premature wrinkles, and more seriously, skin cancer.

A tan is a sign that the skin has been damaged by ultraviolet rays, Dr Nabeela Rashid, a dermatology and cosmetology specialist at Dubai Al-Safa Medcare Hospital, told Arab News.

When your dermis is exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet rays, your skin increases the production of melanin in an attempt to protect your skin from further damage. This extra melanin makes tanned skin look darker, she added.

While Rashid explained that there are certain benefits to be gained from exposing your skin to the sun, such as increased serotonin, improved sleep quality, and increased vitamin D levels. , which is essential for healthy bones, she stressed that the dangers should not be ignored. .

It is important to know that ultraviolet rays also affect the genetic material of the skin, causing damage that can lead to skin cancer, wrinkles, freckles, age spots and spider veins, a-t she declared. But the main long-term risk of tanning is skin cancer, whether it builds up gradually over the course of life or is due to short periods of high exposure to the sun.

The good news is, thanks to technology, it has never been easier to achieve a safe sunny glow. There are a plethora of self-tanning formulas available on the market that are odorless, dry quickly, and don’t give your skin that dreaded orange tint.

There are a multitude of self-tanning formulas available on the market. File / Getty Images

Rashid recommends sunless tanning products containing dihydroxyacetone (DHA) for those who want to achieve a relatively long-lasting sham tan without the risk of photo-damage.

But even when using self-tanners, you still need to make sure your skin is properly protected from the sun, she added, because self-tanning formulas don’t offer SPF. She also noted that it’s important to do a skin test for allergies or consult a doctor before using any product that contains DHA, as allergic contact dermatitis is its most common side effect.

Her best tip for getting a flawless, sunless glow is to exfoliate beforehand, as she said this not only ensures that the tan is applied evenly, but also prolongs the glow.

By exfoliating before the tanning procedure, the dead skin cells, which shed about every two weeks, are removed and your skin is prepared as a great base for the tanning solution, Rashid explained.

Below are some more tips for a soft, streak-free tan this summer.

Before application, exfoliate your body with a loofah or an exfoliating glove in the shower. Pay special attention to very dry areas, such as elbows and knees.

Use an applicator glove, which helps ensure an even, streak-free tan without staining your hands.

The fake tan can cling to dry areas, so be sure to moisturize your limbs regularly before applying the self-tanner. Keep hydrating your skin to prevent flaking and blemishes.

If you want to tan your face, use a product specially formulated for this purpose. If you choose not to tan this area, you can change your foundation shade to match your tanned body.