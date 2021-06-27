Antwerp fashion house Ann Demeulemeester leaves for Italy





Demeulemeester (right) during his last show in Paris, in 2013. Patrick Kovarik Belga

The Antwerp fashion house founded by Ann Demeulemeester, one of Belgium’s top fashion designers and member of the famous Antwerp Six, has laid off its staff and is now considering moving to Italy, the company said. Demeulemeester herself has not been at the head of the company since 2013, when her place was taken by Sébastien Meunier, previously creator of his men’s collection. The designer, formerly cited in the same breath as Dries Van Noten and Walter Van Beirendonck, now works in ceramics. She still lives in Antwerp, in a house designed by Le Corbusier, with her photographer husband and their son. The label is now in the hands of Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli, and thus puts an end to the history of the largest independent Belgian fashion houses. When the takeover was announced last September, the fate of the fifty or so Antwerp employees was still uncertain. I have no reports of job losses at the moment, said then commercial director Anne Chapelle at De Tijd. But in the long run, Claudio Antonioli will have to decide what happens to the people in the production. I think his intentions are good, but how he’s going to execute it is up to him from now on. In this case, the chips could not have been less successful for the Antwerp staff. Of the 48 people employed, 42 were immediately dismissed. Now, with other departures, only two are still in place. According to a union representative, 11 are in retraining. The rest are looking for work in what remains of the town’s industry. At one time in the 1980s, Antwerp had been transformed into an international city of fashion, and recognized as such well beyond the Belgian borders. The reason was the sudden explosion of invention and genius from the students of the fashion division of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, who became the Antwerp Six. They were Walter Van Beirendonck, Ann Demeulemeester, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene, Dirk Bikkembergs and Marina Yee. Martin Margiela was then admitted as an honorary member. The unions also said the social plan for layoffs had progressed extraordinarily well. Collective redundancies in Belgium require a negotiated exit plan. All terminated employees will be paid, including seniority bonus and training opportunities. Yet many are still gnawed when they see the designs they have worked on for years now moving to Italy. The question remains how it got there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos