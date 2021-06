Francon Editions: new architectural-inspired fashion brand

Architectural-inspired cladding of the new Francon Editions brand “I thought it would be interesting to focus on the settings rather than the seasons,” says May Kaan, co-founder of the Rotterdam-based womenswear brand, which is launching a collection inspired by the lake house.

We have clothes in our wardrobes that we reserve for specific places: a flowing white cotton dress that is only suitable for white sand shores; a tweed blazer strictly for the countryside; a cozy Aran knit sweater that is saved for personal care in a secluded home without Wi-Fi. These pieces have the power to transform us, to evolve our character, to create a personal metamorphosis through matter. When May Kaan designed her young women’s clothing brand Francon Editions, this idea was in the foreground. “I thought it would be interesting to focus on the settings rather than the seasons,” she says. “I thought a lot about when architects take on a job. They always think about the context, the environment, how a building is going to be used. ‘ For Francon Editions’ first collection – which is available for pre-order – May had a specific building archetype in mind: the lakeside house near Rotterdam that she owns with her co-founder and architect husband Kees Kaan, by KAAN Architecten. “I dress completely differently over there than in town,” Kaan says. “We often have guests to stay, so sometimes I want to show a little more than, say, when I’m in the office.” There is a simple elegance to the resulting Lake House collection, imagined in collaboration with Francon Editions’ head of design, Fira Rietveld, who worked at The Row and Calvin Klein. Think of pieces that go deliciously at a fireside evening or lounging by a swimming pool: a fiery orange satin jacquard kimono, engraved with a hand-drawn floral print; wide pants in sparkling cappuccino wool crepe; and a shirt dress with smocked sleeves. There is a dazzling sense of ‘dressing up’ in the Rose jacket, a narrow woven jacquard silhouette with a relaxed zipper, its glittering Dutch inspired botanical details Major astrantia flower. The Saskia dress, a hybrid piece that can be worn alone or with pants for example, has 41 buttons that can be closed according to personal taste. “You can open it very high and wear it with a swimsuit, or layer it with another piece,” says Kaan. For cooler evenings, the brand’s cozy fisherman sweater features an elegant boat neck and a dropped shoulder. For the next Francon editions collections, May has a host of other archetypal architectural decors in mind: the tower, the hut, the palace and the chalet. “The concept behind the ‘Tower’ walk-in closet is that you leave your townhouse in an outfit that has to work all day, maybe if you go to the office and then to a cocktail party. “ When this way of life is back on the agenda, we know what we are going to be practicing. §

