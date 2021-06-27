Wooyoungmi Men Spring 2022





A scene from Julian Barnes’ 2019 novel The Man in the Red Coat depicting pioneering Belle Epoque gynecologist Samuel-Jean Pozzi traveling to London to shop at his department stores was the springboard for Wooyoungmi’s spring collection. Around the same time, you had strong, intelligent, and intelligent women like Marie Curie, said creative director Woo Young Mi, who was intrigued by the contradiction between these two eminent scientists – one an extravagant man and the another a learned woman. More from WWD From the Nobel Prize winner, she took the Art Nouveau volutes that adorn her award certificate, the glowing green of radium, and the first heavy canvas protective gear. The juicy carmine red of John Singer Sargent’s portrait of Pozzi. Dandy elements included sculptural cuts and opulent textures reinterpreted in modern materials, like crushed velvet expressed via crinkled nylon. The Wooyounmi world was familiar with the distinctive line of jackets with L-shaped shoulders, modern sportswear and stylish denims. Woos’ continued pursuit of a shared wardrobe has led her to abandon such distinctions as gendered buttoning, also layering the opulent and utilitarian on the same figure, worn interchangeably by male and female models, appearing sometimes together in the same outfits. Lab coats became short-sleeved, utility shirts worn with shorts. Radiation hoods have become bolero hooded jackets. Bishop sleeves accentuated the drama of a long striped poplin shirt while a parka in powder-blue crinkled nylon looked ready for a night at the opera. Waist belts pull sleeveless hoodies with a phosphorescent logo or parkas fitted closer to the body. Playing on the name of the eras, the slogan of Everyone deserves their Belle Epoque, everyone deserves their good weather in French, appeared on t-shirts and bags, while the brand’s logo was given an Art Nouveau makeover. The story continues Against the backdrop of the gently CGI-warped Antwerp train station for the season’s movie, the collection felt contemporary, but ageless. Launch gallery: Wooyoungmi Men Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos