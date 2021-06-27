Fashion
Minnie Driver Showcases Endless Legs In Minidress As She Shares Glimpse Of Malibu Home
Hanna Fillingham
Minnie Driver took to Instagram to share a stylish photo of herself in a minidress posing in the backyard of her Malibu home
Minnie Pilot has an idyllic vacation home in Malibu, and shared a rare glimpse of the stylish space in a new Instagram photo.
MORE: Minnie Driver reveals how surprisingly she got her big acting break
the Goodwill hunting the star took to social media this weekend to post a photo of herself posing in the garden of the beachfront property, wearing a trendy blue mini dress.
The mother-of-one looked amazing in the one-piece, which featured a flattering waist tie and cap sleeves.
VIDEO: 11 of the most beautiful celebrity salons
Minnie accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brown hair in a bun.
In the photo, several plant pots and a bench were visible in the garden, as Minnie blended into the background as she posed in front of a blue wall.
MORE: Minnie Driver Discovers Her Father’s Secret Life As She Takes On BBC Show
READ: Sharon Stone looks awesome in candid bikini photo at family home
“Sky blue morning”, the star captioned the image.
Minnie Driver looked amazing as she posed in her backyard in Malibu
Minnie spends the majority of her time at her home in the Hollywood Hills – a popular spot among the rich and famous, with everyone from Adele to Rebel Wilson living nearby.
READ: Sharon Stone looks stunning in poolside photo as she announces good news
MORE: Michael Strahan shares holiday article amid news of his ex-wife’s arrest
However, twenty years ago, the actress bought a two-bedroom house in Malibu, which she previously described as a “total retreat” while chatting with decorating company One Kings Lane – which recently had a makeover. his house.
She said: “It’s just been a complete and total retirement. When I’m there, I surf, we bike everywhere, we skate… it’s a super tight-knit community, that’s what I was really looking. “
The Speechless actress previously told People that buying her home in Malibu was “the best thing I have ever done.”
The Hollywood star is a loving mother to her son Henry
“I couldn’t have continued to live and work in Los Angeles if I hadn’t found this place,” she said. The 51-year-old loves being near the beach, especially since she is a talented surfer.
MORE: Michael Strahan Celebrates Proud News With Al Roker’s Wife
MORE: GMA’s Robin Roberts gets her co-stars talking as she reveals negative side of life situation
While in Malibu, Minnie is often pictured surfing the ocean with her 12-year-old son Henry.
By chatting with The Guardian, the star revealed that she is famous in her neighborhood in Malibu for “Having the blue house or being the person who always has extra pasta, or the one whose golf cart always breaks down and blocks all the other golf carts on the way to the beach.”
Read more HELLO! American stories here
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]