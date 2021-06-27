Minnie Driver Showcases Endless Legs In Minidress As She Shares Glimpse Of Malibu Home











Minnie Driver took to Instagram to share a stylish photo of herself in a minidress posing in the backyard of her Malibu home



Minnie Pilot has an idyllic vacation home in Malibu, and shared a rare glimpse of the stylish space in a new Instagram photo.

the Goodwill hunting the star took to social media this weekend to post a photo of herself posing in the garden of the beachfront property, wearing a trendy blue mini dress.

The mother-of-one looked amazing in the one-piece, which featured a flattering waist tie and cap sleeves.

Minnie accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, and wore her long brown hair in a bun.

In the photo, several plant pots and a bench were visible in the garden, as Minnie blended into the background as she posed in front of a blue wall.

“Sky blue morning”, the star captioned the image.

Minnie Driver looked amazing as she posed in her backyard in Malibu

Minnie spends the majority of her time at her home in the Hollywood Hills – a popular spot among the rich and famous, with everyone from Adele to Rebel Wilson living nearby.

However, twenty years ago, the actress bought a two-bedroom house in Malibu, which she previously described as a “total retreat” while chatting with decorating company One Kings Lane – which recently had a makeover. his house.

She said: “It’s just been a complete and total retirement. When I’m there, I surf, we bike everywhere, we skate… it’s a super tight-knit community, that’s what I was really looking. “

The Speechless actress previously told People that buying her home in Malibu was “the best thing I have ever done.”

The Hollywood star is a loving mother to her son Henry

“I couldn’t have continued to live and work in Los Angeles if I hadn’t found this place,” she said. The 51-year-old loves being near the beach, especially since she is a talented surfer.

While in Malibu, Minnie is often pictured surfing the ocean with her 12-year-old son Henry.

By chatting with The Guardian, the star revealed that she is famous in her neighborhood in Malibu for “Having the blue house or being the person who always has extra pasta, or the one whose golf cart always breaks down and blocks all the other golf carts on the way to the beach.”

