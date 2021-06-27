Connect with us

Anny Scoones: Project Red Dress shows a shift from shocking public art to discreetly symbolic

Do you like public art, sculpture and monuments, and have you thought about its relevance?

The intention of public art is therefore very diverse. Certain monuments and sculptures remind us to never forget the horrors and ravages of war. Other pieces could represent a heroic event, such as the Terry Fox statue at Mile Zero.

Some public art objects may simply be intended to bring joy to those passing by, think of those towering and cheerful colorful flowers next to the parking lot at Victoria International Airport, welcoming you home.

And sometimes a public artwork, sculpture, or installation actually challenges the viewer, shocking us into uncomfortable and uncomfortable reflection.

I saw two installations that I will never forget when I was a child, both in Quebec. A warning: don’t read this if you are eating.

The first was next to a restaurant in a busy mall. The imposing plexiglass structure was supposed to represent our digestive system.

At specific times of the day, the restaurant would dump its large white buckets of food waste and plates of uneaten food into its mouth upstairs. Onlookers then witnessed the slow digestion of the food.

Throughout the process, various squirts of dark green bodily fluids were added as the food swirled and oozed into a brown slime in the twisted areas of the lower body, which was ultimately (this is the part I remember the more clearly, being six years old) squeezed and squirted with great throaty sound effects in one last purge push into a huge, glossy white bowl.

The small group of spectators watched the splashed plastic contraption, perhaps in disgust or perhaps in fascination, but only walked away when the process was complete.

The other installation that I remember was in a museum. I was with my mother and the room was dimly lit by a single bare bulb on a string. Below the bulb was an electric chair, the kind used in executions. Attached to the chair was a realistic man. The chair had a lever on the side and museum visitors were invited to pull the lever, thus achieving the execution.

I remember very well, even though I was very young, that the atmosphere was pretty awful. This installation was on display during the debate on capital punishment in Canada. Mom wouldn’t pull the lever and neither did I. No one did.

If you want to read about sculpture and public art, I suggest the book Sculpture In Canada: A History, by Canadian cultural historian Maria Tippett (2017, Douglas and McIntyre).

In this big, heavy, informative book you’ll find chapters on prehistoric artifacts, war memorials, First Nations and Inuit sculpture, contemporary works from across the country and, yes, a chapter titled Sculpture Shock.

In this chapter, the author describes the Flesh Dress by artist Jana Sterbak, with a color photograph: About twenty kilograms of raw bib must be acquired, then sewn together and hung on a tailor’s dummy … during from the display of dry meat, flakes and smells, thus reinforcing the themes of death, decay and the transience of life. This type of sculpture is too obvious to me, but at the time, 1987, the meat dress was considered innovative and extraordinary.

Shocking public art is intended to provoke thought and reflection on controversial or uncomfortable issues. While it was quite common for art to produce a shock at one point, I think the shock has lost its impact perhaps as society becomes jaded, or hopefully softer.

A much more meaningful and deep type of art these days uses subtle and simple symbolism, the most moving being, in my opinion, the Red Dress Project, which reminds us of all missing and murdered Indigenous women. This type of public art quietly pushes us to feel and think on a deeper level, and thinking on a deeper level and feeling moved lasts longer than being momentarily shocked.

If you drive to the island, you will see the dresses, tangled among the shrubs by the side of the road, or twisting high in the branches of the trees, perhaps floating freely in the breeze, or draped over the banks of the wild lupins and daisies lining the road. In winter, the dresses become blown by the wind and saturated but cling powerfully, their hold strong.

The Red Dress concept, originally spelled REDress, was created by Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black. There is a great photo on the internet of the original display of dresses hanging in a birch grove.

Public art is a unique perspective on our country, past and present. The grief shared at the anonymous graves of 215 residential school children found in Kamloops has created a very deep public artwork on legislative stages, silent, yet visible to all, deeply moving and relevant to our time.



