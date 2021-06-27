Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermès deliver powerful men’s fashion shows for spring / summer 2022





French fashion houses Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermès all unveiled their spring / summer 2022 men’s fashion this weekend, with diverse but meaningful collections. Here’s a look at what happened on this track. Dior Inspired by Kim Jones and rapper Travis Scott, the new Spring / Summer 2022 men’s collection features a top with the word “Dior” spelled out in cactus. Courtesy of Dior

At Dior Homme, creative director Kim Jones has embarked on a new collaboration, this time with influential rapper Travis Scott. Unlike previous shows, however, this wasn’t about someone else’s art on Jones’ creations, but something more fundamental, with the two men designing the collection together from scratch. With Scott often spotted wearing Dior Homme, the resulting bond is so natural, as if it was always meant to be. Riffing on the Scotts upbringing in Houston, Texas, the show, dubbed Cactus Jack, was awash in desert-influenced tones of faded sunset pinks, warm sand, ocher and hickory, accented with blue. misty skies and touches of lime green, in a way that will resonate with this region. Scotts’ favorite flare pants were used throughout the show, with and without side zippers, with cowboy medallions to the side and shiny satins the color of wet sandstone. Tailored-fit suits and knee-length coats arrived in mottled satins, while the lapels were folded up and held in place with jewels, while the Dior logo was redesigned on the knits, to read (Cactus) Jac à la square. The saddle bag invented by John Galliano reappeared as a double-basket men’s bag, and even a faded snakeskin print has traveled on V-neck sweaters, flares and hoodies. Louis Vuitton British musician Goldie was one of the models in the Spring / Summer 2022 menswear collection. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

At Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh presented his latest collection in the form of a filmed tableau, with dancers, GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan playing chess and Goldie, one of the British drum and bass creators swinging a sword of samurai. Drawing inspiration from the defined shapes of Japanese samurai armor, Abloh added padded shin guards, body guards and even skirts to a base of tracksuit, in outfits worthy of a modern day warrior. The suits came in rose pink and medium blue, tied up with matching sashes, as well as washes of neon greens and pinks. Bags were plentiful like corner-embellished suitcases, pistol holster style body bags, monogrammed belt bags, and an optional Speedy sword holder tote. With each look layered and often worn with balaclavas, the message seemed less about personality and more about personal protection. In light of recent high-profile deaths of black men at the hands of US police, this should come as no surprise. Abloh is a black American, after all, so it’s a personal message to him. Politics aside, the show also revealed Vuitton’s first collaboration with Air Force One, in different colourways and with a Vuitton monogram that will make sneakers salivate. Hermes At Hermes, a weekend bag is built on a skateboard deck. Courtesy Hermès

At Hermès, Véronique Nichanian offers a refined collection that she calls Double Game. Describing her work as clothing and not as fashion, this distinction is important because it best sums up the Nichanian approach, creating pieces that are as simple as they are essentially timeless. Many pieces are reversible, to reinforce that simple mentality of being versatile, while the palette of soft putty, grays, sand and beaver felt relaxed like pleated front pants and lively light casual shirts. an occasional explosion of yellow (like a daisy-intarsia knit sweater) and even sky blue, in a crocodile shirt. Unsurprisingly, the focus was on the bags, which arrived as neatly cut, even weekend sized, tote bags built on a skateboard. Belts, on the other hand, were simply lengths of knotted rope, and shoes were staple comforts of canvas lace-up boots. If simple and elegant quality is your thing, then this is definitely the collection for you. __________________ Read more: From Travis Scott to Surrealist Artwork: Bottega Veneta Cements New Vision with Latest Digital Newspaper Arab Fashion Council to send five regional designers to Paris Fashion Week Face masks on the runway: Armani presents its latest collection for men in Milan ___________________







