Salma Hayek Stuns In A Sultry Lace Trim Black Dress



















June 27, 2021 – 2:57 PM BST



Diane shipley Salma Hayek wore a black bodycon dress with lace detailing

Salma hayek impressed her fans as she shared new photos on social media on Sunday. Take on Instagram, elegant actress posted three photos from a recent photoshoot for the Sunday opening hours‘ Style magazine. A black and white photo saw the Frida star close-up, highlighting her amazing skin and smoky eye makeup as she looked straight into the lens, her brown hair swept a cheek. MORE: Salma Hayek Looks Ready For The Weekend In Wild Photo Another photo, this one in color, showed the actress from a different angle as she posed for the camera wearing a thick gold chain. The middle image was even more eye-catching, as it showed Salma modeling a breathtaking black dress which perfectly highlighted her curves. Loading the player … WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit The body-con outfit was solid black but delicate lace detail on the straps and Salma posed with one hand next to her and the other on the hem of the dress, which was pulled up to reveal a glimpse of the toned leg. SEE: Salma Hayek looks stunning in revealing gown as she makes ‘happy’ announcement MORE: Salma Hayek Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors Mother of a child captioned the stunning photo: “#sundayvibes”, to which one of her followers commented: “If I looked like this on Sunday …”, adding a heart-eyed emoji. Salma shared the beautiful photos on Instagram Other fans wrote, “So Beautiful” and “Surprisingly Gorgeous,” while many were at a loss for words, posting heart and fire emojis in response. Salma shared another great photo of herself in a tight black dress earlier in the week – although this one was a throwback. The star of the new movie The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife posted a snapshot on Instagram which showed her enjoying a large plate of tacos sitting with a plate in her lap. The star often shares glamorous snaps of herself She was still beautiful, wearing a black mini dress with her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail. Salma wore minimal makeup in the candid snap, which she captioned: “Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten without consequences.” The 54-year-old often shares amazing photos of herself on social media and is known to regularly post swimwear photos. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







