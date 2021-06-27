Adventures in Extremadura: dress codes, food and drink

New columnist PETER BARRON is a formerNewsnighteditor-in-chief turned technical executive, renovating a barn near Fuentes de Len, in the remote south of Extremadura. From there he would write a regular journal on Spanish life, cuisine and culture.

A few years ago, we came to Corpus Christi in shorts. It was a big mistake. Our friend ngel electric blue suit, dazzling white shirt, well-trimmed beard took us aside, and in a positive but straightforward manner, said: “If you want to fit into this city, you are going to have to dress better for Corpu. “(the s is silent here).

While Semana Santa is the biggest occasion of the year in many Spanish cities, in Fuentes de Len it is Corpus Christi, 60 days later. For six days in June, townspeople follow religious processions, parade the queen of their village and her ladies, admire the famous male dancers of the city (dancers), and rent local premises (cabins) where they meet friends and consume large amounts of food and drink.

The next day, for a gathering of rice dishes, we made a big effort. “Very beautiful, although I’m not sure about the shoes, ”ngel said upon seeing Julia. Me ? He said he couldn’t be judgmental, but I knew in his eyes that my linen shirt, which was starting to wrinkle in the June heat, had been the wrong choice.

This year, no thanks to the Covid, there was no six-day fiesta, no processions, no village queen, no cabins, no dancers. But on June 3, the date of this year’s mobile party, people were nonetheless keen to socialize after months of lockdown, so there were plans to meet for lunch.

What time? “Means, says Fernando. I think about noon, but it’s midday, which sounds exactly the same. In the next sentence he made it clear that things would start at Bar Acuario around 3pm and we would continue from there.

Walking from bar to bar in Fuentes de Len is a glorious thing. We often start at the top of town next to the bullring and walk down the hill with a caa and one path in four or five.

This year, among our Spanish friends, there was a difference of opinion. Some preferred the pub crawl, others thought it would be impossible to get a table considering everyone would be in town for the first time in months. Better to sit in the cafeteria of the gas station at the exit of the village calmer.

We are fans of Gas station. We celebrated the New Year there (it starts around 4 a.m.), attended a wedding reception in its party hall, and even hired them to do barn catering, but on this occasion we sided with the bar-hoppers.

So what to wear? Certainly not shorts, but certainly nothing too formal either, given the lack of festivities. Julia opted for a dress, I chose the Spanish male uniform consisting of a navy blue polo shirt and chinos. As we turned around the corner towards Acuario, a young father set off in pursuit of his curly daughter. Electric blue suit, crisp white shirt, recently removed tie. Not yet.

Fortunately, people had other questions of taste in mind. The night before, a new work of public art had been inaugurated. At the bottom of the main street, at the crossroads of five roads, is one of the many fountains of Fuentes. It is a favorite spot, especially in summer when a cool wind blows over the hill. You can admire it from the outdoor tables at Piter Pab, the almost Anglicized name of a bar run by a guy named Pedro.





The modest fountain had been transformed by the addition of a large granite plinth, at the top of which today stands a bronze statue representing one of the dancers, who look eerily like Morris dancers as they walk and sway the streets each Corpus Christi, with ankle bells and eyelets in their mouths.

Everyone we met seemed to like the statue to some degree. “I like it, but the plinth is terrible,” said one, who feared teens would congregate on it. large bottles (the Spanish take-out socialization practice) and spoil it with chewing gum. “I like it, but it’s in the wrong place,” said another, who argued that Calle Danzantes, the mosaic cobblestone street celebrating the village dancers would have been a more appropriate place. “I like it, but I would have preferred a lion,” said a third, showing us an old photo of a statue that once accompanied the fountain. And, this being Fuentes de Len, he was right.

The food in the bars in Fuentes is good, with ibrico pork, fried fish and chips, but it’s not exactly fancy. With one exception. Our next stop was La Taberna de Noa, where go-ahead couple Luismi Gomez and Roco Maya are building an unlikely empire of a large kitchen. The one-room bar with a few tables outside looks a lot like the others in town, except there’s a trophy cabinet for the regional and national gastronomy awards that Chef Rocio continues to win.

Above the bar, plaques announce that Bar Noa has a virtual monopoly on the village’s annual Ruta de Tapas competition, and barely a week goes by without another TV appearance or a newspaper article discussing the sensational Roco fusion cuisine.

We displayed the menu using a QR code and ordered a salad of marinated pork cheeks (marinated cheeks) in which, like Heston Blumenthal, the tomato is a visual trick containing the tender, simmered meat. Unreal. We continued with a trio of ibrico pork tacos, comprising black garlic emulsion and sriracha and lime mayonnaise, and creamy tuna. croquettes with coconut and kimchi. It all looked amazing, but it’s the intense combination of flavors that suggests that it may not be long before Fuentes de Len adds a Michelin star to his growing list of attractions.

Peter Barron is an author for Frommers Spain. Follow his blog on adventuresinextremadura.com

Gastrobar La Taberna de Noa, Calle Juan Carlos I, Fuentes de Len: facebook.com/latabernadenoa/

