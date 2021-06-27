Fashion
98-year-old Oregon woman turns recyclables into fashion
PORTLAND Ruthanne Moore is 98 years old and still creates. Most of the time, she creates things from the rubbish of life.
A collection of old tins of iced tea becomes a necklace. A collection of old coils, same.
Moore looks at the garbage piles and sees possibilities.
A pile of newspapers?
They should be recycled, she says from her chair inside the art studio at Willamette View, a retirement community in Milwaukie, Ore., Where she has lived since 2001.
They’re just setting there taking up space.
But, she asks, considering this pile of newspapers, what could I do with it that is fun for me and for them?
Moore, who grew up in Portland, attended Oregon State University and then returned to the city, married, and raised three children. In short, before the kids she worked as an occupational therapist, so she knows some things about the rewards and benefits of working with her hands. She feels a connection with the materials, she says.
I’ve always been interested in doing things by hand, she says.
She also feels a connection with Sally Giles and Kristen Larsen, licensed art therapists who operate Artworks Studio inside Willamette View. Moore says she goes to the studio every day, until they close the door and kick me out.
Moore made a few dresses out of paper, putting the pieces together using a glue gun and glue. She made a dress from the postcards she received and kept throughout her life. She made an elaborate wedding dress from nine types of paper, all white, and gave the creation to her granddaughter after her wedding in North Carolina.
A longtime newspaper reader, she made a dress out of newspapers (including, yes, The Oregonian).
I like to read them, she said. I think that’s why I read the papers.
Moore keeps abreast of current affairs and politics, Giles says. She brought a lot of great conversations to the studio.
Several of the Moores paper dresses have been proudly displayed in two of Willamette Views’ five galleries, the WallWorks Gallery and the White Oak Gallery. After exhibiting, her family claimed two: the postcard dress and the wedding dress. The dress Moore made from cards is on permanent display at Artworks Studio, where Moore spends his days.
The newspaper dress is currently up for adoption. Moore would like to see him go to a good house. (If you’re interested, call Kristen Larsen in Willamette View at 503-652-6633.)
The pandemic has put a lot of Moores’ work on hold. Although they had to shut down the studio, Giles and Larsen created occasional pandemic-safe events for residents. They brought materials to the rooms of the residents, including Moores.
During the pandemic and from her bedroom, Moore sporadically worked on a colorful top with purple sleeves. She used a variety of heavier papers, some plain and others with fancy patterns.
But above all, she was reading. I just did what I could to keep my mind busy, she said.
These days, Moore is, you might say, emerging from a global pandemic, which has kept her locked in her bedroom, and in the art studio, where she returns every day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]