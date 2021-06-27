98-year-old Oregon woman turns recyclables into fashion

PORTLAND Ruthanne Moore is 98 years old and still creates. Most of the time, she creates things from the rubbish of life.

A collection of old tins of iced tea becomes a necklace. A collection of old coils, same.

Moore looks at the garbage piles and sees possibilities.

A pile of newspapers?

They should be recycled, she says from her chair inside the art studio at Willamette View, a retirement community in Milwaukie, Ore., Where she has lived since 2001.

They’re just setting there taking up space.

But, she asks, considering this pile of newspapers, what could I do with it that is fun for me and for them?

Moore, who grew up in Portland, attended Oregon State University and then returned to the city, married, and raised three children. In short, before the kids she worked as an occupational therapist, so she knows some things about the rewards and benefits of working with her hands. She feels a connection with the materials, she says.