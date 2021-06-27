Dan Levy reviews the new Dior collection for men

During the Dior mens spring 2022 presentation in Paris this weekend, David Rose was seen front row. Okay okay Dan Levy was but in his stylish look he could easily be mistaken for his avant-garde Schitts Creek character. The Canadian actor and writer was on hand to have fun in all fashions, but he also had a job to do: Levy reviewed part of the collection exclusively for Vogue.

Taking designer Kim Jones’ latest assortment, Levy says he was a fan of the costume collections, with pants or shorts, and bright colors. What I liked most about the show was the level of portability, without ever compromising on design or aesthetics, says Levy. It was fun and progressive without ever being intimidating, and presented in a new light. And the colors. Colors! I will take these sunglasses in all shades.

Photo credit: courtesy of Dior

Knowing that he would be pictured in the front row, Levy released his own look for the occasion. He was wearing a brown trench coat, pants and a pink knit from the Diors Resort 2022 collection. It was the first look [in the show], and it was immediately noticeable when I first saw the collection, says Levy. The burnt browns with the dusty pink sweater was such a beautiful color combination. Not to mention the fact that the whole look can be broken down into the ultimate collection of wardrobe essentials: the ultimate slack, a stunning stand-alone sweater, a coat that goes with everything. The versatility of it all!

Levy could easily see himself wearing many new Dior pieces this summer, although his plans for the next few weeks will be more focused on work, friends and food. I flew to Italy for the summer to see friends and write a bit in the country, he says. Man, that sounds pretentious, at the end of the day I really like carbs. This is the real reason I am here.

Below, Levy reviews five of her favorite looks from the Dior show.