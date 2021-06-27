Regional elections are a crucial test for the French far right | Nation / World

PARIS (AP) A decisive second round of French regional elections on Sunday is being considered as a litmus test of whether the anti-immigration far-right gains acceptability ahead of next year’s French presidential election.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has spent a decade trying to shake off the reputation as an extremist that anathema to many French voters in its former guise of the National Front. Failure to take control of a region on Sunday would mark a stinging setback for the renamed party.
There were plenty of bottles of hand sanitizer, but few voters at a polling station in Saint-Quentin, northern France, as Sunday’s elections began. Parisian polling stations which sometimes see queues were largely empty, with the exception of a few elderly voters. The nationwide turnout was less than 13% at noon.
A record 33% turnout in the first round of voting on June 20 proved particularly damaging to the National Rally and Le Pen’s hopes of securing a regional breakthrough to bolster its 2022 presidential campaign. has not yet won a region.
Polls had suggested that Le Pen’s party had some momentum, with legitimate ambitions to gain control of governing boards in one or more of France’s metropolitan regions 12.
But the apathy of the past week has also plagued voters in the National Rally. It was only in one region, in the southeast, that the group finished first. Its candidates elsewhere have all been relegated to second place or less, with some openly giving up any hope of winning in the second round.
A major question in the second round is whether voters will unite to keep Le Pen’s party out of power as they have done in the past, repelled by its anti-immigration and anti-EU populism and the racist and anti-Semitic image that clung to the National Front, which was founded by his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.
The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the second round as parties and voters rallied against it.
The Rassemblement national’s best chance of securing a first regional victory is in the south-eastern Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur region. His candidate there, Thierry Mariani, is in a tight race with a traditional conservative outgoing, Renaud Muselier.
The results are expected after the last polls close at 8 p.m. The left currently rules five of the 12 mainland regions while the dominant right rules seven.
