Lemaire Men’s Spring 2022 – WWD

Sarah-Linh Tran and Christophe Lemaire continued to develop their nonchalant wardrobe for him and her, focusing on comfort and versatility in a palette of peel-off and versatile layers of tones.

There was a wider offering of unisex pieces, while other designs played a game of echoes in shared fabrics and colors. “Men give volume to women and women make men soft,” Tran summed up during a preview.

Lemaire collaborated with underdog artist Joseph Yoakum this season, splashing his naive landscapes through items in a capsule that included a midi dress, short-sleeved shirt, and a wrap-around quilted skirt that could double as a picnic blanket. . Yoakum’s images also informed the larger collection’s palette, with undertones of coral, pale terracotta, and lilac sourced from the mountains depicted in his designs.

Tailor-made coats were made from washed wool and shirts were made from dry silk, lending a soft silhouette, while trousers were wide and made from wool, twill or softer denim. “These are nice clothes, clothes that take care of you,” Tran said. Short, padded vests add to the notion of sartorial comfort, while the buttons, straps and cords have been designed to allow the wearer to adapt the silhouette. There were also nods to utilitarianism in a journalist jacket, pocketed shirts, and several looks with removable hoods.

Accessories include asymmetrical jewelry, a bottle holder and a coin purse version of Lemaire’s croissant bag in the same size as the pastry itself, available in a range of earthy shades.

After three seasons of digital release – the brand has created dedicated mini-sites to help shoppers explore its collections in detail as well as create runway-style videos and send fabric samples – Lemaire is hoping for a return to the format real next January. . “We have to be able to sense people’s reaction and create human moments,” Tran said.