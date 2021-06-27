TikTokers Discovers “Free Shirt Hack” by Breaking Walt Disney World Dress Code





TikTok users go viral with a “Free Shirt Hack” at Walt Disney World. User Amanda DiMeo first published an article on “hacking” in May. Magic Kingdom cast members reported DiMeo’s clothing as a resort dress code violation due to its revealing nature. She received a $ 50 voucher for a new shirt, but after speaking with a manager, she ended up with a $ 75 Spirit jersey which she then had to wear. She said Fox News, “Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I wasn’t expecting the video [to go] this viral. This week, user Alyssa Schueller posted a video from EPCOT, where a Cast Member stopped her at the entrance due to her outfit. In the video, she shows off her outfit, which exposes her stomach and looks like a bikini top. “It’s true guys,” Schueller captioned the video, referring to the “hack” of DiMeo. Schueller got a voucher similar to DiMeo’s and won a retro style yellow t-shirt. Schueller said in her comments that she was at Disney’s Animal Kingdom that morning without a problem. She returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom after EPCOT without the new shirt and once again we weren’t told to change. Neither DiMeo nor Schueller appeared to have deliberately broken the dress code just to get free clothes. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related







