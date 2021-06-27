Y / Project Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection





Speaking at his usual pace of millions of miles per minute, Glenn Martens reported that, in fact, for the first time in ages it was a slow down Y / Project collection in that we had six months to develop it, which is great. Because that meant we could go a lot deeper, through the categories and that’s the big story of the collection for me, he said. Because of course we’re not the type of brand that will ever sell that genre this season, I flew to Hawaii and was inspired by the story, anyway. Putting aside the idea that a Ha-Y / Project collection could be great, you could see what Martens was up to in a series of typically devilishly ingenious innovations that ran through the collection. These included the braided knits that went up from the waist to tangle at the neckline to allow the wearer to rearrange the garment in various permutations depending on the tilt. As Martens said: you have to choose exactly where to put your head in it: we always try to get people to experiment with clothes and really kiss them and have fun with them. Double mini dresses can be worn with the organza top layer pulled down for a more classic look, or pulled up with a drawstring for a broken effect. Bucket bags were structured, like many garments, with metallic thread inserts that invited the wearer to reshape their architecture as they saw fit. The Melissa rubber shoes were the chicest vegan beach shoes you’ve ever seen. A substantial collaboration with 110-year-old Italian sportswear brand Fila began with Martens and his team scouring the company’s archives to find the most characteristic looks from its past, which were then submitted. to Y / Project woo-woo redos. So a red tracksuit cut with a white branding was rearrangable via a snap button to let you dictate how much logo you flashed. The Look 33s skirt was actually pants, with a hole in the top left of the garment from which the wearer had ejected their leg. There was also a fierce remix of the 1990s brand’s signature oversized basketball sneaker, the Grant Hill. The Fila interlude retreated to be replaced with clothes that were also ready for training. A men’s short-sleeved shirt came with a series of panels, the layout of which required you to decide whether you preferred a pattern or a solid, while some stunning jersey and velor dresses could be worn in multiple ways. Y / Project clothing is the fashion, multifunctional, versatile and very beautiful Swiss army knives to look at democratically clothing that allows the consumer to be just as creative as the producer.

