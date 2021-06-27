19 of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s best looks





Find yourself a man who dye his tongue to match your outfit. Often times when you see celebrity couples together, they both look great, but they seem to have dressed for two totally different occasions. Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Like, I love both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but there was definitely no “What are you going to wear?” SMS sent before this event. That’s why I love every time Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pictured together. Their sets are always coordinated and * stunning *. Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

I would say their bold looks are fundamentally rewriting the rules of fashion for couples in Hollywood, so here are 19 photos that support my hypothesis: 1. MGK’s mile-long nails completed the sleek look they sported at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Getty Images

2. These matching leather outfits they wore while shopping are the antithesis of Britney and Justin’s all-denim outfits: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

3. Of course, we can’t forget when MGK literally dyed their tongue black to match their cuts at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

4. They entered their Red (Taylor version) era when traveling to New York: Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

5. These extravagant outfits turned them into your favorite new villainous couple in the “Bloody Valentine” music video: 6. They looked like absolute rock’n’roll royalty at Barstool 500: Michael Hickey / Getty Images

7. Come on, they were basically made to wear monochrome tracksuits: 8. They served Exhibit B at Disneyland, with Minnie ears: Aenor / @ CelebCandidly / Mega / Via The Mega Agency

9. Her little pink bag tied their outfits together as they left a restaurant hand in hand: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

ten. They came straight out of Edgar Allan Poe’s imagination and walked into Soho House: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

11. This sparkling secret agent look was both chic and COVID-aware: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

12. I mean, black is definitely their color: 13. His relaxed “I’m With The Band” look complemented the acid-washed ensemble he wore for a show at Venice Beach in Los Angeles: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

14. They were chic and cozy at UFC 260 in Las Vegas: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

15. Megan totally pulled off her impression of MGK in the “Bloody Valentine” music video: 16. The jackets they wore to dinner at Nobu screamed “superhero undercover” at me: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

17. The combination of MGK’s galaxy costume and Megan’s classic little black dress rivaled the stars at this party in LA: Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

18. I’m obsessed with these coordinating cutouts they wore to the 2020 American Music Award: ABC / ABC via Getty Images

I'm obsessed with these coordinating cutouts they wore to the 2020 American Music Award: ABC / ABC via Getty Images

19. And finally, I too want to chill out at home in a matchy-matchy athleisure ensemble now:

