My Pride Story by Candice Dupree – WNBA.com





Here I find myself in my 16eseason with the WNBA and for the first time ever, I want to tell my PRIDE story. Although my career is very public, off the pitch I have always tended to be a private person. That’s not to say I’m not a proud member of the LGBTQ + community. On the contrary, seeing our community grow has been a great source of pride. If my story encourages one person to live more comfortably or with more confidence, it would seem like a meaningful personal contribution. For me, pride is not just about celebrating the work and success of the LGBTQ + movement, being proud and proud, but also celebrating the often overlooked contributions of black people. Claiming our place in the movement begins with recognizing and honoring those who came before people like Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Audre Lorde. As a black woman, when I think about the people of color who pioneered and carried the movement, I was reminded that we cannot celebrate or even talk about pride without acknowledging the efforts of black activists who have opened up. the way. These roots have led to an intersectionality between today’s LGBTQ + and BLM movements that is undeniable. But not all is love. Tragically, I also think of the many black trans faces that we only know because their lives were stolen from them because of the hatred that still exists. I recognize how privileged I was not only to have a career in professional women’s basketball, and how that privilege allowed me to marry the woman I loved and have children. I think back to when our daughters were in the NICU and a doctor approached us and thanked us for being who we are and living our truth. Honestly, before this moment, I never really thought about how lucky I was to be able to marry the person I love, regardless of gender. From that day forward, I made it a point to intentionally live my truth in order to encourage others to do the same. If we have learned anything from the sacrifices and hard work of those who have come before us, it should be to proudly celebrate and help uplift others. The most important lessons start at home, so it’s crucial that my daughters can see this pride, rather than letting the world teach them otherwise. I attach great importance to allowing them to be themselves. At three years old, they already have classmates who tell them that girls don’t dress like that! I do my best to eliminate gender roles and encourage my family to do the same. Sometimes it’s as easy as letting them know that despite calls to the contrary, the girls can wear blue and boys can wear pink. On the other hand, if one of them wants to wear a dress, then wear a dress. If it’s basketball shorts and little plastic high heels, then I totally agree too. I give them the freedom of choice without judgment and do my best to educate them through my unconditional approval. As a member and supporter of the LGBTQ + and BLM movements, I am honored and proud to celebrate the success and sacrifice of our leaders. I hope that as we continue to celebrate Pride Month, we will never forget to encourage others to continue to proudly uplift our community, the most effective way to fight hate. – Candice Duprée







