Monochromatic sets set 1017 Alyx 9SM for spring 2022 – WWD





Holding the very last time slot on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar for the spring 2022 men’s season, the 1017 Alyx 9SM collection looked like a palate cleanser – and the movie made you want to fly to Stromboli for the active volcano, dramatic skies and otherwise black sand beaches. Matthew Williams said he had visited this spectacular landscape often over the past eight years, and he realized that the collection – which includes shipwreck shorts for him, swimsuit dresses and tops for her – corresponded “to the elements of the island, flora and fauna with textures and colors. After so many print-rich collections and psychedelic rave themes this season for men, Williams’ monochrome sets – some elegant, others voluptuous – felt refreshing without storytelling or razzmatazz. There is still a cool detachment in her clothes, but less industrial this time. “There is a feeling of general comfort while being dressed – the feeling of a new beginning to come,” said the designer. “We don’t really work with mood boards or references, but design the collections in the continuity of the previous one… It is a question of perfecting and evolving the clothes from one season to the next. The models walked through grassy paths, cactus groves and a rocky coast as if they were coming home from the club and got very, very lost, stopping every now and then to catch the sunlight with a mirror , as if they were trying to signal a passing plane. Williams continued to explore looser forms for men, including oversized parkas, motorcycle jackets, and car coats, while keeping the pants tight and sleek. Like Rick Owens earlier in the week, he’s helping cream the new black. Women’s looks were mostly body-conscious – bikini tops and short dresses that hug the thighs, or longer ones in a halter style inundated with beaded fringes. Jordan Hemingway’s film was as simple as the collection, celebrating the island from sunrise to sunset. It’s a wrap!







