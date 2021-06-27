Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia wore a princess dress





Hannah petersGetty Images

On their family’s recent trip to France, tennis legend Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took their daughter, Ohanian Olympia, to visit the Palace of Versailles. The three-year-old dressed perfectly for the occasion in a loose yellow ball gown clearly inspired by Disney’s Belle. The beauty and the Beast. In their first post of the Olympia Instagram outing, Williams and Ohanian shared a photo of their daughter posing outside the Palace of Versailles. Then, in a second post, the couple shared a photo of Olympia posing in her princess dress inside the palace, in her famous Hall of Mirrors. Olympia Ohanian radiates royal vibes. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took their three-year-old daughter to visit the Palace of Versailles in France and the Olympia absolutely dressed for the occasion. Specifically, the toddler channeled one of Disney’s most iconic princesses (Belle, from The beauty and the Beast) in a gorgeous yellow ball gown. The couple shared two photos of Olympia as a whole fit for a princess on their Instagram page (because, when your dad is an internet entrepreneur, your parents make sure you have your own IG account, ASAP). In the first photo of the outing, Olympia poses in her Belle dress in front of the Palace of Versailles. The simple caption: “Visit to the palace.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The second photo, which shows Olympia posing in the palace’s mirror room, was captioned “Reflection”. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Earlier in the week, Williams and Ohanian shared a photo from another Olympia outing in France, from her trip to the National Museum of Natural History. In this photo, captioned “OG 🐘”, Olympia gazes in wonder at a fossil. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. tl; dr: Olympia Ohanian knows how to travel well. Kayleigh roberts

Kayleigh Roberts is Marie Claire's weekend editor, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.







