Pigalle Spring 2022





The weather wasn’t good, so Stéphane Ashpool gave his audience a studio teaser rather than the full-fledged surround sound experience that’s in the works. The film focuses on the processing of leather, with varying color palettes and textures. An all-white leather outfit kicks off a loose 80s-style jacket, the shoulder seam pushed towards the biceps, with a cinched waist and paired with minimalist trousers with pockets. Projected on white looks, the patterns scroll, stimulated by easy jazz music, marbled patterns, water, scratched surfaces. Then come the real textures, with close-ups of turquoise veins on a navy background or a lemon yellow dye rubbed on white leather. And finally, the clothes, soft jackets in patchwork shades of blue, each patch treated differently, and cargo pants with a camouflage effect, tinged with orange or blue. More from WWD It was like working on paints, we treated each leather differently, said Ashpool, speaking on the phone, noting he had hand applied patinas, painted leather, allowed to dry, added more coats for a crackle effect. and used aerosols. But leather was not the only material. Ashpool collaborates with Dutch electric bike specialist Van Moof, and has added another partnership, Danish speaker company Soundboks. We have worked with paint on bicycles, sound systems, speakers and clothing for a very wide range of applications. Fun but a lot of work, he noted. The speakers feature in the film, in shades of metallic blue, purple and lime, serving as the backdrop for a man working a turntable in his lap. He was dressed to perfection, Pigalle’s aesthetic is very high in a cool collarless leather shirt that snaps on the front and matching baggy pants. The story continues Smooth and sultry leather outfits, hot wheels and shiny speakers, what’s left to do? Hit the city, Amsterdam and London too, and the French countryside. The film ends with a message: Let the ride begin. Launch gallery: Pigalle Paris Menswear Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

