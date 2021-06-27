Michelle Keegan cuts classic silhouette in elegant pink dress while out with Mark Wright and his family

Michelle Keegan was dressed for the summer in a classic pink dress as she had lunch with husband Mark Wright on Sunday.

The couple dined at Victor’s Eatery in Hale Village, Cheshire with Michelle’s mother Jacqueline and stepfather Dave.

Actress Michelle, 34, wore a perfect pink dress for the summer season as she wore her blue denim jacket over her arm after the meal.

She carried a sand-colored wicker handbag in her hand and a pair of matching slides on her feet.

The Brassic star hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses as she stepped out into the daylight after her meal.

She was followed from the hall by her husband, TV and radio presenter Mark Wright, 34, who opted for a relaxed monochrome look for the occasion.

He wore a tight-fitting black T-shirt that showed off his toned physique.

The former reality TV star wore a matching pair of jeans that were bleached down the leg while he wore a pair of black and white sneakers.

The couple seemed content to be in the company of their family on their afternoon.

Last week, Michelle looked passionate as she cuddled her cousin Katie Fearnehough’s young son, nine-month-old Brody Allen, in a snap shared on Instagram.

The broody actress shared a glimpse of her motherly side as she gushed: “He’s just too much,” alongside the post, which saw her hold the little boy in her arms and squint to plant a kiss on him. the cheek.

The Our Girl star looked radiant in a white floral dress, with an off-the-shoulder neckline, while shielding her eyes with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Michelle and her husband Mark take to Instagram regularly to share snaps of themselves with little Brody, whom they clearly adore.

And Mark’s dad, Mark Snr, awkwardly begged the couple to make him a grandfather in one of those positions shared by the TOWIE star last year.

Mark uploaded a photo of himself holding Brody, and his dad was quick to lead the comments with suggestions from grandchildren.

He wrote: “Beautiful baby and it’s time you made me a grandfather and your mother a grandmother.”