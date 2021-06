Sarah-Linh Tran and Christophe Lemaire continued to develop their nonchalant wardrobe for him and her, focusing on comfort and versatility in a palette of peel-off and versatile layers of tones. There was a wider offering of unisex pieces, while other designs played a game of echoes in shared fabrics and colors. Men add volume to women and women make men soft, Tran summed up during a preview. More from WWD Lemaire collaborated with underdog artist Joseph Yoakum this season, splashing his nave landscapes through items in a capsule that included a midi dress, short-sleeved shirt, and a wrap-around quilted skirt that could double as a picnic blanket. fuck. Yoakum’s images also informed the larger collection’s palette, with undertones of coral, pale terracotta, and lilac sourced from the mountains depicted in his designs. Tailor-made coats were made from washed wool and shirts were made from dry silk, lending a soft silhouette, while trousers were wide and made from wool, twill or softer denim. These are nice clothes, clothes that take care of you, Tran said. Short, padded vests add to the notion of sartorial comfort, while the buttons, straps and cords have been designed to allow the wearer to adapt the silhouette. There were also nods to utilitarianism in a journalist jacket, pocketed shirts, and several looks with removable hoods. Accessories include asymmetrical jewelry, a bottle holder and a coin purse version of the Lemaires Croissant Bag in exactly the same size as the pastry itself, available in a range of earthy shades. After three seasons of digital broadcasting, the brand has created dedicated mini-sites to help shoppers explore its collections in detail as well as create catwalk-like videos and send fabric samples. Lemaire hopes for a return to a real format next January. We have to be able to sense people’s reaction and create human moments, Tran said. Launch gallery: Lemaire Men’s Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

