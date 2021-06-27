Handwritten note by Pennsylvania woman pinned to 2014 ball gown leads to viral TikTok





A mother and daughter from Pennsylvania found themselves in the middle of a ball gown version of “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” in 2014, and now their handwritten note hanging from the donated dress has gone viral on TikTok. Shania Potosky and her mother, Theresa Thieler, drove over an hour to a popular large clothing store, where they struggled to find a dress that was both flattering and reasonably priced. “They were good, good, way out of our budget.” said the mom. “Guys don’t have to take out a loan to get a tuxedo, but we girls are forced to get that $ 300 or $ 400 dress, and in fact some of the ones she tried on were over. expensive than a lot of wedding dresses. “ They chose to visit a bridal store closer to their town and headed straight for the discount display. A blue, glittering number actually caught Theresa’s attention first. Potosky told Inside Edition that she initially bowed her nose, but made her mother’s back-to-back requests at least try. Theiler said that when her daughter was silent she thought it was because she hated it, but the high school student at the time was stunned and said, “I can’t believe I love her that much!” “She was beaming just as she stepped out of the locker room.” remembers the mother. The dress fits perfectly without the need for modifications. “Some things are just meant to be,” Theiler said. In their excitement, they found a serial number which led to another interesting discovery. “We found out it was supposed to be shipped to Chicago, but it never made it.” said Potosky. Apparently, after searching for the number online, they discovered that it had been marked as “lost on the way”. This tidbit alongside an inspiring Facebook post on a donated wedding dress caused her to write a note and put it inside the dazzling dress before giving it away. Somehow the dress ended up in Mount Pleasant even though they had given it to an Angela’s Angels drop-off point in Latrobe – a town over 30 minutes away – two years ago . According to Trib Live, store owner Jillian Nimick was touched by the note she found hanging on the dress and set out to find the previous owner on TIC Tac. The video went viral and Potosky and his mother got wind of it. Thieler, Potosky, and Nimick all have similar goals of changing the trend in prom dress shopping and expectations. “I hope all the publicity on this will help remove the stigma against buying cheap or second-hand dresses.” The local publication said Nimick plans to create an inspirational note that she will put with each set of dresses to give away as a new tradition thanks to Potosky. “I knew (the dress) had to have a bigger purpose since the universe seemed to be working so hard to get it for me.” said Potosky. Related stories







