Six Simple Time-Only Three-Hand Dress Watches

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been on a more playful note – with a dozen more interesting and daring watches that are quite different from the majority of timepieces available on the market today.

As fascinating as it was, we admit it’s definitely not everyone’s cup of tea. There are a lot of collectors who prefer something more classic. After all, having a simple and elegant dressy timepiece is an essential part of any watch collection.

Therefore, for this week’s articles, we’ll be looking at some of our favorite three-hand dress watches, with the more rudimentary function of just telling the time. We hope to cover a variety of price ranges, to also show the availability of options at different price points. What did we finally select? Let’s find out!

Longines Heritage Silver Arrow

We’ve been very impressed with Longines’ offerings over the past few years, and the new Heritage Silver Arrow is no exception either.

Launched this year, the Heritage Silver Arrow is a nod to the original timepiece produced by the brand in 1956. The watch features a very clean design, with interesting touches such as the eggshell dial and indexes. wavy. It is also 38.5mm which makes it a very good sized piece, especially in the more dressy watch arena.

The Silver Arrow sells for S $ 2,950, which is a good deal in our opinion. We love the look, as well as the way the brand has included painstaking details to add a nice touch to the room. All in all, this is a very well-crafted piece, and with the workhorse Caliber L888 movement, there is little to say about this magnificent reissue of a classic.

Kurono Tokyo Classic

Since its inception in 2019, Kurono Tokyo has managed to generate a buzz with its multitude of classic three-hand watches (and a few chronographs in subsequent launches). This is the brainchild of master watchmaker Hajime Asaoka, and perhaps the closest thing most collectors can get from the Japanese maestro himself.

The three-hand watch follows a recipe that sounds good on paper: a classic design, modest case proportions (at 37mm), and a workhorse movement. These elements can be found in the Classic, which has spawned several iterations since its introduction two years ago.

Although it is made more accessible to collectors, securing an allowance for the Classic is still an elusive task for some indeed. Demand far exceeds supply, and Hajime-san is only releasing a handful of watches for each iteration (without the latest edition, which is limited on sale to 10 minutes). Limited-time watches are typically priced at JPY 189,000 (around S $ 2,290), and we think that’s good value for the money – provided you’ve had a chance to get your hands on a .

Glashtte Original Sixties Annual Edition 2020

Glashtte Original’s Sixties collection is intriguing. Since 2018, the brand has injected elements of dynamism through the colors (and textures) on its dial.

For 2020, the brand introduced the Sixties Annual Edition 2020. Compared to previous versions, this version is slightly more understated with a cool ice blue dial. We actually like this piece better and think the slight shade of blue works great as a dressier watch. Another notable point on the dial would be the indexes, in which they made use of the use of cut out indexes. It’s one of the few watchmakers to use this technique, and it provides interesting detail (and a certain level of depth) on an otherwise clean dial.

Moving on to the commercial side, the annual 60s 2020 edition did not disappoint either. The self-winding caliber 39-52 is well constructed, with a few elements of finishing techniques displayed.

With a retail price of S $ 10,500, the Glashtte Original Sixties Annual Edition 2020 is certainly worth considering for a collector looking to go beyond the usual Rolex and Omega watches.

Jubilee Chopard LUC QF

The LUC collection by Chopard is an underrated collection and a well-kept secret among collectors. But frankly, he deserves so much more. The QF Jubilee shows us exactly why.

The QF Jubilee is the epitome of what LUC stands for: technical performance, aesthetic refinement and a lasting attachment to certified watchmaking. This 39mm watch is heavily inspired by the brand’s early-stage wristwatches – with an interesting art deco sector dial that showcases the arrow markers inside. The sunburst effect, in particular, also adds a nice touch to the watch; we really appreciate the aesthetics of this watch.

Another important point to add is the movement, in which the QF Jubilee is equipped with the LUC 96.09-L movement. This double barrel movement features a 22k gold micro-rotor, along with a myriad of finishing techniques that give bigger boys a run for their money.

This watch is made of stainless steel and is only available for a series of 25 pieces. Its price is S $ 20,000, which is remarkable for a timepiece of this caliber. We think this is a very attractive piece, and we dare say that this watch is on par with some of the best manufacturers out there.

Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 6119R-001

In 2021, Patek Philippe launched a new piece from the famous Calatrava collection. Locate the new part number 6119R-001.

The new 39mm is a superb dress watch, with the famous “Clous de Paris” motif on the bezel. Apart from that, Ref. 6119 is pretty much a straightforward timepiece, with a very standard three-hand layout that also features a sub-seconds dial at the 6 o’clock position.

The watch is powered by caliber 30-255PS, which is a new movement from the House. The movement has a 65-hour power reserve, as well as a stop-second hacking mechanism. In terms of finish, the Caliber 30-255PS is superb with all the high quality watchmaking well treated items. After all, it is stamped with the Poinçon de Genève, which is undoubtedly a testament to the quality of the timepiece.

Priced at S $ 39,000, the Calatrava could have a slight premium over its competition. However, given its quality and provenance, the watch is certainly a compelling option – and one that sets the benchmark for the rest of the high-end dress watches on the scene.

Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921

Finally, we have one of our favorite Vacheron Constantin timepieces: Historiques American 1921.

As its namesake suggests, this watch is a remake of the original iteration that debuted in 1921. What’s particularly interesting is that the American 1921 is a driver’s watch, in which the dial is rotated 45 degrees to allow the user to read the time easily. while his hand is on the wheel. Although the concept is simple, it was a novelty that makes American 1921 so charming even today.

The latest variant, in white gold, is available in 36.5mm and 40mm models. It is fitted with the brand’s caliber 4400 AS, a hand-wound movement with a power reserve of approximately 65 hours. The build quality and finish are exemplary, with numerous finishing techniques that make the movement a sight to behold.

Finally, the 36.5mm and 40mm of the American 1921 sell for S $ 43,600 and S $ 53,000 respectively. Despite the price aside, the American 1921 is a shiny piece, with a nice touch of gold. ‘history. For those who can afford its slightly princely price, this Vacheron Constantin is definitely a great piece to complete any watch collection.

Concluding thoughts

We hope you enjoyed this week’s article. On paper, a three-hand watch can look boring. But the six pieces we have selected today prove the opposite. In our selection, there are a myriad of elements that a brand can modify – from the smallest details to the elaborate finishing techniques that some of these watches feature. And that’s what makes these watches so special in their own way as well.

On a related note, we believe that selecting half a dozen pieces does not do the subject justice. We think we could possibly follow up on this, and maybe also focus more on the interesting and underrated brands that also deserve a mention. Let us know your thoughts and, as always, have a great week ahead!