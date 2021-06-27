Fashion
Margie’s Closet offering clothing, community
LAKEWOOD, Ohio Jacob Nash knows that the right clothes not only have the power to make you look good, but they can also make you feel more like you.
Nash is transgender. It came out in the 1990s and a major part of its transition process was clothing.
In society, you know, it’s a lot easier for a woman to go into a men’s section and buy men’s clothes because she’s just seen as a tomboy and that’s how it is. that I was considered, said Nash.
For the past 20 years, he has worked to make other members of the transgender and non-binary community feel as comfortable in their skin and their clothes as he does.
I can walk into any department store and go to the men’s section, no questions asked. But a lot of people in our community can’t, ”Nash said.
He is the founder of Margies Hope, a non-profit organization that helps support and uplift trans people. The organization opened Margies Closet in early June.
Nash said it was more than a thrift store, it was a safe and inclusive space for transgender and non-binary people.
It’s not sections, it’s clothes, you know. Clothes are not gendered because we make them, but clothes are not clothes, they should be accessible to everyone regardless, he said.
Margies Closet makes it less difficult to find in-demand items like shoes, wigs and binders.
Here, it is not difficult to find fashion advice either.
Monika Veliz is the vice president of Margies Hope and the executive director of the store.
She also happens to be a fashion designer. Her line, Jai Girl inc., Specializes in clothing for anyone who identifies as a woman.
We have eliminated this guesswork. If that doesn’t suit you, let’s walk around the store and try to find something that’s right for you, Veliz said.
Veliz said she knows firsthand the difficulties trans people face when shopping.
I was once that trans girl. . . Before I found my fit, how much money I spent buying clothes, bringing them home, not well fitted, badly fitted, horrible, you know. Who wants to be the trans woman who goes back to a department store and makes noise about a comeback, she said.
Veliz said that Margies Closet allows members of this community to find clothes and be groomed.
It is a resource center. It’s a support group. If there is someone who thinks they need to be connected to other trans people when they might not be getting it, can walk through that door and receive it 100%. No questions, she said.
Margie’s Closet will operate with a fully volunteer staff, and 100% of the store’s proceeds will go to Margie’s Hope programs aimed at raising transgender, non-binary and broad-gender people.
