Kate Middleton’s ‘short’ thoughts on Meghan’s comments on bridesmaid dress to Oprah have been revealed





Kate Middleton didn't "get upset" when her sister-in-law Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she made her cry, it was reported. In fact, she had little to say about the revealing interview which saw the Duchess of Sussex end rumors about an incident involving the bridesmaid dresses, according to a source speaking to The telegraph. Until the March interview, Meghan was believed to have left Kate in tears before her wedding, but Meghan said it was the other way around in the explosive interview. Read more: The Queen's 'snub' towards Harry and Meghan in royal photos at Buckingham Palace Meghan revealed: She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized. And she brought me flowers. She also said: There was no confrontation and I don't think it is fair for her to go into details because she apologized and I forgave her. What was difficult to overcome was being blamed for something that not only hadn't I done, but happened to me. But while it was difficult for Meghan to recover, that does not appear to be the case with Kate. "The Duchess hasn't said much about Oprah," the source said. "I think the comments on the bridesmaids' dress were the least of anyone's concerns. "And she's not really the type to complain about that sort of thing. "She's just trying to help bring the family together and relieve the stress and sadness for her husband." Harry landed at Heathrow earlier this week to attend the unveiling of the statue of his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1 – what would have been his 60th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge will not be at the ceremony as the pandemic has seen the guest list drop from around 100 to a few key guests and members of the Spencer family. This will be the first time William and Harry have met face to face since their reunion at Prince Philip's funeral in April.







