Just like the good old days when Murray made the front page of Wimbledon opening day
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) – The calming sound of tennis balls hitting racket strings and applause on the manicured lawns returns to the All England Club on Monday as Wimbledon recovers its rightful place on the British sporting calendar.
Andy Murray will also reprise his role as the native nation’s flag bearer with a prime-time engagement on center court.
Whisper it softly, but it almost sounds like the good old days.
The 134th edition of Wimbledon will not be a ‘normal’: the iconic ‘queue’ will be absent, players will not be seen strolling through the park from the plush rentals in the village and the crowds will be. thinner than usual for the majority of The tournament.
There will be many other changes online for the tournament to be used as a government approved “pilot event”.
But after last year’s tournament fell victim to the pandemic and was canceled for the first time since World War II, excitement is brewing for around 15 turf dramas.
Even the forecast of rain in the first few days won’t dampen the excitement – after all, weather delays are all part of what makes Wimbledon … Wimbledon.
There will be a few notable absentees.
Spaniard Rafa Nadal, whose 2008 final victory over Roger Federer is part of Wimbledon folklore, is not playing. Reigning champion Simona Halep either.
But a quality cast has gathered in the biosecure bubble, guaranteeing 13 days of sports theater.
Women’s seed Ash Barty summed up what Wimbledon means.
“I think you walk through the doors here at the All England Club and are instantly filled with gratitude,” the Aussie said over the weekend. “I think it was a tournament that we sorely missed last year. Every time you walk through those doors it’s a feeling you can’t take for granted.
“Really, I think it’s exciting that everyone can play on these wonderful courts again.”
For Murray, who ended a 77-year famine for the British when he won the title in 2013, before triumphing again three years later, the return to Wimbledon represents a return to some kind of normalcy, on the personal level and in a broader sense.
The former world number one has not appeared in a singles match at the All England Club since a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey in 2017 – after which his body began to fail and his career seemed to be hanging on for one. wire.
“I know it’s not normal, but it’s kinda normal now …, with all the players around and practicing, knowing that … we won’t be playing in front of a big crowd but in front of a lot of people, ”Murray told reporters on Saturday.
The 34-year-old will close the calendar on center court against Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and win or lose, there could be some tears.
Center court, which will be 50% full on Monday, will open the traditional way with defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic starting his quest for a record-breaking 20th Grand Slam title against wild British teenager Jack Draper – a clash between David and Goliath if ever there was one.
Then, two-time women’s champion Petra Kvitova took on 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the women’s first round pick.
Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams – two former female champions – are on the Court Two opening day schedule.
Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar
