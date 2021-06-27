Connect with us

Maisie Williams puts on a leggy display in a brown dress

27 seconds ago

Maisie Williams dresses leggy in a chic dress alongside her beau Reuben Selby at the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo shirt

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Maisie Williams cut a beautiful figure on Sunday as she attended the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo shirt with her handsome Reuben Selby.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked stunning when she arrived at the event wearing a matte brown dress.

Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and was paired with simple black heels on the feet.

Happy couple: Maisie Williams showed off a leggy show in a brown dress alongside her beau Reuben Selby at the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo shirt on Sunday

Maisie also showcased her enviable legs as she posed for the cameras in her summer outfit.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Reuben seemed at one with nature as he arrived at the event wearing a matte green suit.

Remarkably, Ruben also wore a large ruffled collar that protruded from the chest of his jacket and fell to his front.

He paired his outfit with a pair of chunky-soled black shoes.

Stylish: The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked stunning with a plunging neckline and simple black heels

Fashionistas: Meanwhile, boyfriend Reuben seemed at one with nature when he arrived at the event wearing a matte green suit

It comes after Maisie showed her support for Reuben on her LondonFashion Week show on Saturday.

She cut a casual silhouette for looks, wearing a green one-shoulder top and chunky sneakers.

Known for her fashionable look, Maisie didn’t disappoint for the outing, showing off a glimpse of her washboard abs in the striking two-tone crop top with sleeves of varying lengths.

She wore black high waisted straight pants and finished the look with blue Nike sneakers.

Leggy: Maisie also showcased her enviable legs as she posed for the cameras in her summer outfit

Liked: Maisie showed her support for boyfriend Reuben Selby during his London Fashion Week show on Saturday (pictured with rapper Headie One on the right)

The actress also showcased her new eyebrows which had been dyed white blonde to match her hair color.

Reuben donned a pair of strikingly patterned pants adorned with images from the cartoon Rick & Morty and also wore sneakers for the occasion.

The owner of the fashion business wore a white t-shirt with an artistic pattern on the front and a bright orange face mask.

The edgy pair also posed for photos with British rapper Headie One, 26, who wore a matching burgundy and orange patterned tracksuit.

He added a black t-shirt under the jacket, several glitzy jewelry, and black and white Nike Jordans to complete the look.

Trendy: The Game of Thrones star has a relaxed figure for her looks, wearing a green asymmetric top and chunky sneakers

