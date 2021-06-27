Kid Cudi indifferent to criticism he received for wearing floral dress on ‘Saturday Night Live’





Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Kid cudi Kid Cudi stunned in a spaghetti strap dress with floral print on Saturday Night Live in April and thanks to Kurt Cobain, the rapper charted this idea years in advance. The late Nirvana lead singer donned a similarly styled dress in 1993 on the magazine cover The face. It was enough to inspire the Grammy-winning rapper’s outfit for his SNL performance of “Sad People”. “The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock and roll for me,” Cudi said on HBO’s last episode. The shop: without interruption. “It was cool. So I already decided years ago that I wanted to do this. And it’s cool because I also give kids confidence and tell them to be themselves and do what they want. ‘they want to do. RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s voice breaks while singing Garth Brooks song in sweet message to fans with breast cancer Cudi has been criticized by some for her outfit selection following her appearance on SNL. But he found a way to get rid of it. “I’m more like, ‘Hmm, I wonder why they’re feeling this,’” Cudi said on the show. “I’ve never been someone who thinks of backlash.” he added. “I don’t care what people think. You can’t when you do this. I knew it would scare some people away, but I love it. Because hip-hop is so weird about s. Earlier in the show, Cudi wore a green cardigan similar to the one Cobain wore during Nirvana in 1993. MTV unplugged concert on a shirt honoring the end SNL actor Chris Farley, who died in 1997, while performing his song “Tequila Shots”. In the end, the sweater didn’t attract as much anger as the dress. But Cudi was not disturbed by the controversy surrounding her choice of clothing for her late-night performance. Instead, he laughed about it. “I’ve seen people make YouTube videos where they just talk about me and this dress,” he said. “Like angry adult men, angry adult black men. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, that’s a big thing going on’ And I’m just like ‘Yo, that’s so funny, it’s crazy that I stirred him up like that.’ “ The shop: without interruption is available to stream on HBO Max.

