Lemaire Men’s Spring 2022 Collection





Lemaires creations come alive in movement; they inhabit the space around the body with a slippery, serene lightness and an informal grace that adapt to the rhythm of our determined daily dynamism. The relaxed simplicity of their lines belies a sophisticated interpretation of the French concept of naturalthat elusive attitude of ease and nonchalance that makes even new clothes seem like they’ve always been in your wardrobe. This season we wanted to open the doors to a feeling of increased versatility; clothes need to be adapted even more easily than usual, said Sarah-Linh Tran, co-creator of the labels, on a Zoom from Lemaire studio in Paris. We wanted the collection to express even more softness and lightness; we have worked on hybrid, modular and flexible parts that can be adjusted and modified with simple gestures. Lemaires’ approach to realistic style with a chic, individual and quirky side is relevant to today’s lifestyle. Its evolution is smooth and thoughtful, it is not a label to expect tectonic changes in vocabulary each season. In the spring offerings for women and men, the shapes remained loose and flowing, their relaxed look allowing for easy layering. The plays of draping and folding added a lively yet airy feel to everyday functional pieces, crafted from lightweight fabrics in a palette of subtly saturated hues. It’s the idea of ​​a versatile wardrobe that has to adapt to different situations and be worn by different people, Tran said. The generosity of the volumes underlines the openness to a diversity of needs, attitudes and morphologies. Introducing a pictorial touch, the designers created a series of lightweight silk and cotton pieces cut into elementary shapes, printed with designs by American outsider artist Joseph Yoakum. We were intrigued by his elusive biography, Tran said. The landscapes he painted were intimate and abstract; the story of her life was quite fuzzy and mysterious, so we reproduced her patterns on sheer, delicate fabrics, almost as if they were very light tents moving smoothly around the body. In the collections video, models stroll through a vast space under a hand-painted blue sky bathed in warm afternoon light; they move with purpose and with the natural speed that we all experience in our daily lives. Their clothes are completely ease in such an environment; they look as naturally quick as the porters. Lemaire’s designers understand the beauty of movement.

