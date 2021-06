Fashion: comfortable but cool workwear ideas for the return to the office

Omnes Buttermilk Button-Front Knit Cardigan, £ 45; Knitted pointelle buttermilk top, £ 38; Wide Leg Trousers in Daisy Blue, £ 55, available at Omnes “Do you think I can afford to wear sweatpants in the office?” – a question that many of us have asked ourselves recently. While only you (or your boss) can really answer this question, we can offer you a few outfit ideas that will help you make the transition from your work-at-home bubble – where no one has to know what you’re wearing. on your bottom half – again in a co-working space, where you are visible to your colleagues and / or clients. These workwear basics are stylish and smart enough for the office, but don’t compromise on comfort … Lightweight blouses Replace sultry cotton shirts with loose, summery blouses that can be easily paired with skirts or pants. Pretty lace details or colorful prints enhance a simple silhouette.

Crew Clothing Tania Blouse, £ 59, available at Crew Clothing

Sonder Studio fuzzy floral blouse, £ 45, available from Sonder Studio Comfortable pants The closest thing you can get from joggers, while still sticking to the smart casual dress code, wide leg pants are a cool (in every sense of the word) alternative to slim styles or skinny jeans, especially if they are are made of breathable cotton. Wear with flat sandals so the flowy hems reach the floor.

Monsoon blue wide leg pants, £ 45, available at Monsoon

River Island Studio Straight Pleated Pants, £ 50, available from River Island Easy everyday dresses Sometimes it can be hard to find summer dresses that aren’t too, well, summery for the office. You want to look ready for the boardroom, not the beach. If you’re dealing with a more conservative dress code, long or three-quarter sleeves are ideal, while flowing midi dresses look chic with heeled sandals.

Hush Joan midi shirt dress, £ 95, available at Hush (shoes, stylist’s own)

Oliver Bonas Black Sunshine Floral Print Midi Dress, £ 75, available at Oliver Bonas

Monsoon Ruched Midi Dress in Yellow, £ 70; Beige leather crossover slides, £ 30, available at Monsoon Smart trainers In the era of ‘lifestyle sneakers’, it’s much easier to wear sneakers to work than before – as long as they’re understated and, most importantly, clean (the cooler the better). For summer, low-top sneakers in white or pastel shades are perfect to pair with pants, a skirt or a dress.

Cocorose London Hoxton White with White Stars Leather Trainers, £ 115, available at Cocorose

Next Signature leather sneakers with back detail, £ 50, available at Next

Air and Grace Cru Signature White Silver & Gold sneakers, £ 159, available at Air and Grace

