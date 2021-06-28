“Young and the Restless”: Woman in Green Dress Revealed – Krystal Mosley





Young and restless the news say Krystal Mosley is the woman in the green dress who makes fan comments buzz. Beauty works at the Grand Phoenix and is often seen at the front desk / bar. Fans have wondered about this person for months. The character’s name is Crystal. She was recently interviewed and shared about her role on the CBS soap opera. Young and the Restless News: Krystal Mosley plays Crystal at TGP Fans have often commented on the pretty young woman in the green dress. And now they can put a name with the face on The young and the restless. Krystal Mosley plays the character named Crystal. She is the assistant to Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and has appeared since July 2019, when TGP first opened. The actress indicates that she likes the family atmosphere of the series. Everyone has been welcoming and kind since he first appeared. She wore black pants and a white shirt first. At first, Krystal went unnoticed. That was until she started wearing this iconic green dress. And Crystal hasn’t had any lines for several months on the Young and restless. Crystal finally has some lines on Y&R Although Krystal does not have a major role on the Young and restless, she had several lines recently. The actress hints that something is brewing for Crystal that she is passionate about. Although she doesn’t have a contract with the show to play Crystal, the actress often appears in the background as hotel guests (and the drama) come and go in front of her. Phyllis is Crystal’s patroness on Y&R. And Krystal has nothing but good things to say about Michelle Stafford. She says that during downtime, they often chat about their family. And Krystal Mosley says Michelle has a great sense of humor that is sometimes part of the script. However, Krystal is quick to say that Michelle is not mean or scheming like her character Phyllis. The actress starts her day pretty early on set as Crystal and leaves at 11 a.m. So far, Crystal has only been seen in the Grand Phoenix, and typically moves props as the action is seen between other actors in the series. Crystal does everything for Phyllis, from answering the phone to serving drinks in Young and restless. Updates from Young and the Restless: Intended to be an actress Krystal recently married her husband during the pandemic. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois and received a BFA from the University of Illinois, Chicago. Then, she immediately moved to Los Angeles after graduation and lived there for eight years now. She recently left Young and restless for several weeks to travel to Georgia. There Krystal filmed scenes from the upcoming movie Neon highway with Beau Bridges. She is considered a receptionist at Rex Recordings. The film is in post-production and Krystal is happy about its upcoming release. The film also features several musical artists from the county. Who is this girl in this green dress in the hotel among the young and the restless ??? She wears the same damn dress for weeks on end and walks into almost every lmfaoooo scene. I love it. Please give her more speaking roles! And a different wardrobe. #young people without rest – ex gay lover (@SiaONeal) March 30, 2021 Yes Y&R needs her to take on a bigger role, she will jump at the chance. Now Krystal Mosley loves Genoa City and is grateful that Crystal is part of the CBS soap family. So don’t miss an episode of Y&R as Krystal continues in her beautiful green dress. Soap Dirt has the most up to date Young and restless news daily.







