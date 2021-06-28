Zendaya wears Beyonce’s Versace dress at the 2021 BET Awards





Zendaya bowed down to the queen. the Euphoria The star and Emmy winner attends the 2021 BET Awards tonight with an archival Versace look that pays homage to the dress Beyoncé wore at the 2003 ceremony. While Bey’s version was a mini dress with a pleated hem and ultra-high, Zendaya’s has a flowing, long skirt with a bold slit on the legs. Both versions feature a rich purple hue, lime green accents, and revealing cutouts around the torso. Z’s longtime stylist and image architect Law Roach scoured the archives for this lightweight dress from Versace’s Spring / Summer 2003 collection. He showed off the outfit on Instagram tonight with a slow-motion video of Zendaya strutting around in full glamor. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Beyoncé wore the look 18 years ago for her first solo performance at the BET Awards, where she sang her single “Crazy in Love”. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Steve graysonGetty Images While red carpet events have been rare over the past year (given the pandemic), that hasn’t hampered Zendaya and Roach’s stunning wardrobe choices. The actress wore a bright yellow Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry to the Oscars, a Christopher John Rogers polka dot number to the Virtual Emmys, and another stunning Valentino look at the Critics’ Choice Awards. “It’s such a collaborative process, but I always get what I want in the end,” Roach joked. BAZAAR.com in April on working with Zendaya. More seriously, their long-standing relationship is “filled with so much trust.” Roach added, “I like to joke around and think I’m the boss, but she really is the boss. She trusts me to bring her the things that I think are the best and that really suit her and really speak to who she is.” is like this fad. “ This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

