How Men Can Improve Their Skin Care Game – The New Indian Express





For most Indian men, skin care is not part of their vocabulary due to lack of time, behavioral conditioning, and other factors. Nevertheless, men should definitely have a skin care regimen. It doesn’t need to be worked out, but at least a few minutes a day is needed because the skin is the largest organ in the body. Skin care newbies have heard buzzwords like charcoal, apple cider vinegar, and hemp seed oil, to name a few. They sound great but you have to know their skin type to understand what will suit them best. Dr Kaustav Guha, Head of R&D at SkinKraft Labs, says: “On average, male skin is 20% thicker than female skin. However, the collagen content of male skin is regularly depleted. An adult man is more prone to oily skin due to an increasing number of sebaceous glands and, therefore, he is more prone to acne. Regular shaving can also make the skin sensitive. It is imperative that men assess their skin profile and the concerns to address it. Men shouldn’t just go for a generic product. , which could do more harm. “ As Sainath Jain, founder of men’s skin care brand HIVADO, says, “Men’s skin is biologically structured in a different way than women’s skin. Therefore, men need a personalized skin care solution that is made up of ingredients and actives that can be effectively nourished. Men tend to be more minimalistic in the number of products they use. How products feel on their skin and how they smell are important considerations. “ Here are some essentials that men can include in their skin routine: Cleansing and toning Skin care for men requires attention and should be personalized according to their age, skin type and lifestyle. CTM, or Cleanser, Toner and Moisturizer, is essential and since men tend to have oilier and thicker skin, they should use a gentle cleanser twice a day. Toning can be a spray of mists or essence or even rose water. Hydration is essential for protecting the skin from environmental stressors like the sun, pollution, air conditioners, smoking, and other habits that impact overall health. Solar cream It’s non-negotiable. It protects your skin from tanning and the harmful effects of the sun, so it should not be ignored. A gel-based sunscreen is good if you don’t prefer oily creams. There are also many sunscreens in the form of sprays. Exfoliant Our bodies naturally get rid of dead cells, but a good exfoliator once a week won’t hurt. Exfoliating creams are suitable for dry or sensitive skin. The exfoliation also smooths the hair follicles, making it easier to shave. Watch out for your voyeurs Take care of the skin around your eyes as the current lifestyle involves overexposure to blue light and pollution. This makes the eyes susceptible to dehydration, fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes. Dab a serum around your eyes at night to wake up to fresher eyes. (The author is a social media influencer @loftyspectrums and a lifestyle coach)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos