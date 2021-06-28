Connect with us

Alex Pike, 44, is the ultimate glamazon in a black dress at a party

Nathan Buckley’s Girlfriend Alex Pike, 44, Is The Ultimate Glamazon In A Ruffled Black Dress … After Revealing Her Slimming Secrets

By Caleb Taylor For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

She climbed to the top of the WAG ladder within two months of starting her relationship with former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley.

And Alex Pike proved on Sunday that she certainly qualifies for the job as she donned a ruffled black dress before a night out in Melbourne.

The mother-of-three, 44, showcased her slim, toned physique in the dress, which featured midsection cutouts and spaghetti straps.

Glam: Alex Pike proved on Sunday that she certainly has the credentials for being Australia’s best WAG as she donned a ruffled black dress before a night out in Melbourne

The brunette looked like an absolute knockout as she posed in the dress, which she teamed with strappy heels.

Alex styled her long brown hair loosely and went for glossy makeup.

It comes after Alex shared her slimming secrets, revealing that she walks at least 50 km a week to lose weight.

Clarifying further, the cosmetic nurse said, “I walk a minimum of seven to 10 km per day and have been doing so for over two years.”

She also revealed that she only gets six hours of sleep a night, instead of the recommended seven to nine hours.

Although she does not appear on a day above 25, Alex revealed on a podcast in March that she was in fact “almost 44 years old.”

Alex added: “I hate when people say, ‘You are really hot for a mom. “It’s like, really? Do I have to be attractive to a mom? Can’t I just be attractive?

“I don’t want to be good for my age. I want to be good.

The former model said she received a bit of help keeping her face young.

Alex first tried wrinkle injections at the age of 23 after a surgeon tricked her into trying Botox.

“I ended up having the treatment – just my frown line,” she admitted.

‘And when it started to take effect I couldn’t believe the difference and then I started to become more of a model. [jobs] because I looked super fresh. ‘

