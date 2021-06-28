Y / Men’s Spring 2022 Project





It’s been a long fashion week, said Glenn Martens. Freshly cleared his first collection for Diesel, presented in Milan, the designer was back in Paris to work on his mixed line for Y / Project, which this season included a collaboration with Fila. Despite extra work, Martens took advantage of the slower pace of work on O / Project, after presenting its first uniform collection for men and women last season. This allowed him to take stock and to deepen the product categories. More from WWD I think that translates to a collection that feels a bit more established, he said. In the past, we would have had 20 million stories in a single collection, and people kind of lost it at some point because they really didn’t know what to focus on. The label’s iconic cable constructions have focused on the neckline: think sweaters with multiple necklines, or tailored jackets and coats with an additional lapel at the collar. Slipdresses come with sheer organza panels for DIY draping, while faux leather jackets feature triple shoulder constructions that can be worn in a number of ways. There was an underlying tropical current to the range, which echoed in the whorled floral designs incorporated into the denim jackets and skirts, and the oversized earrings like golden orchids. The shoes included the label’s second collaboration with Melissa on jelly slides topped with oversized florals. But you can also find a simple white men’s shirt or a selection of evergreen jeans with graphic details like a waist flap. Fila pieces were even more accessible, which included tracksuits with snap-button panels that peeled off to reveal both brands’ logos. The sweatshirts featured split necklines, while the double sweaters had an additional top attached for decorative drape. It’s those really strong twists we’ve done in the past that have been implemented on some very iconic Fila clothing from the archives, Martens said, adding that he also put his stamp on the brand’s Grant Hill sneakers. of sportswear. The story continues With his increasingly targeted approach, the designer pleads in favor of slowing down. I’ll never go back to four collections a year, he laughs. Launch gallery: Y / Project Men Spring 2022 Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

