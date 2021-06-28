Iron Man’s Steampunk armor revealed for Marvel’s Dark Ages





In Marvel’s Dark Ages series, modern technology crumbles in a terrible instant, leaving Tony Stark dependent on a new Iron Man steampunk suit.

Iron Man is known for having some really cool costumes, but his latest armor – revealed in marketing material for Marvel’sDark timesseries – is unlike any fan that fans have seen before. From Tom Taylor (X-Men: Red) and Iban Coello (Venom),Dark timesDebuts plenty of new costumes for iconic Marvel heroes, but Tony Stark’s update is more serious than most, as his abilities are tied to the tech he wears. For Dark times, Tony Stark rejects his technology a bit and adopts a steampunk style. Dark timesenvisions a dangerous new world for its greatest heroes, as modern technology is wiped out in one terrifying moment. The series has been tagged with the mysterious line, “Who were you when the lights went out?” “ The Marvel Universe is on the verge of losing power, and several heroes have new looks to rise to the challenge – or to reflect the major changes that happened to them as the darkness took hold. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Iron Man’s Ultimate Armor Is Literally A Space Station Iron Man is one of the first people to be affected by the blackout, as seen in a Free Comic Book Day 2020 series history preview.X-Men # 1, where Tony loses a leg to a jet turbine after his armor fails. In Ryan Stegman’s promotional art, theDark timescostume is the result of what appears to be a major downgrade. Iron Man’s suits had a variety of power sources, from solar power to fusion power. The best known source of energy is Tony’s Arc Reactor. Anytime a new costume makes its debut, it’s usually a big upgrade from the previous model. In contrast, Iron Man’s new suit appears to have steam propulsion, with Tony needing older technology to move around this dark new world. It wouldn’t be the first time Tony has been seen wearing a suit that is much less sleek or modern than his usual armor. InWonder 1602Lord Iron – a 17th-century version of Iron Man – has a bulky costume that’s also different from most costumes the character is known for. The Marvel 1602 armor was powered by “lightning bottles,” which are byproducts of alchemical experiments, although they apparently still count as a form of electricity, which means this new armor can actually be even less advanced. Another notable aspect of this combination is the metal / fabric ratio which is unlike any other armor that Iron Man has released before. The closest versions would likely be the Armor Model 39 – which debuted in 2012 – and the Nano Iron Man armor fromTony Stark: Iron Manin 2018. However, these two Iron Man Armor are still very high-tech and have fully armored hands and arms. In theDark timesarmor, Tony misses his usual armored fist, choosing to wear gloves instead. This new costume also has what appear to be leather straps retaining the metal components on its body. It’s very different than usual and highlights the compromises Tony had to make just to get off the ground. It’s clear that Iron Man definitely had some big challenges in developing this armor. Instead of throwing in a sleek traditional weave, it arrived in a hybrid fabric-metal combination. Something that is also not characteristic of Iron Man is the belt he saw wearing here. The belt comes equipped with at least four pouches, which likely contain other gear Tony Stark needs to get the job done, or additional means to fuel his costume – maybe coal? It’s a sign of Tony’s heroism that even in a world hostile to the thing he does his best he finds a way to dress up and help out, but it’s clear that for the focus-oriented characters technology likeIron Manand the view,Dark timesgoing to pose a challenge that readers have never seen before. More: Iron Man Is The Ultimate Universe’s Most Dangerous Weapon Marvel’s Superman just discovered his Kryptonite, and it’s Vibranium

