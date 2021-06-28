NLers celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day with food, fashion and music





Dancers come together for Canadian Multiculturalism Day hosted by the Tombolo Multicultural Festival at the St. John’s Farmers Market. (Emma Grunwald / CBC) The St. John’s Farmers Market is home to a collection of cultures on any given weekend, making it the perfect place to celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day Sunday. Canadian Multiculturalism Day is marked by the federal government as a nationwide learning day, aimed at promoting and enabling people to experience diverse cultures across Canada. From food and crafts to fashion and music, organizers said the event featured more than 20 countries around the world, from Mexico and Syria to Bangladesh. Organizer Zainab Jerrett says occasions like Canadian Multiculturalism Day are important for bringing different communities together and showcasing diversity within the province. “It helps us to experience and appreciate each other from different cultural backgrounds,” Jerrett, from Nigeria, said on Sunday. “We are all Canadians. Diverse, but we are multicultural and united.” Shohreh Afzali arrived in St. John’s from Iran earlier this year. She says she was drawn to Canada in part because of its multiculturalism. Learning about other cultures, she said, is not only interesting, it’s an important part of integrating into a new society. “I thought, as a citizen of St. John’s, that maybe [it is]my duty to come and familiarize myself with different cultures, different peoples, “she said.” Because I will live with them, work with them. Shohreh Afzali, left, Omid Tarkhaneh both came from Iran to Newfoundland and Labrador. They came to the Multiculturalism Day event to learn about the diversity of cultures in St. John’s. (Emma Grunwald / CBC) Omid Tarkhaneh also grew up in Iran. He came to St. John’s to pursue his doctoral studies in scientific computation at Memorial University. He believes multiculturalism can be a catalyst for growth and progress, and said it is often the “missing link” in less progressive countries. “I think it’s great if you can just be the kind of person who can get along better with each other,” he said. “Canada is kind of a trailblazer in this case, I think. Zainab Jarrett is the Executive Director of the St. John’s Tombolo Multicultural Festival. (Emma Grunwald / CBC) Jerrett executive director of the St. John’s Tombolo Multicultural Festival, which started as a local cultural showcase in 2009. living in more diverse cities. But, Jerrett said, she has noted a dramatic change since arriving in the province. “Now I can walk to Dominion, Sobeys, Bulk Barn and buy food anywhere in the world,” Jerrett said. “Newfoundland is really culturally diverse now. “ The provincial government said on Wednesday it will spend nearly $ 8 million to help attract 5,100 immigrants per year by 2026. Census data from the city of St. John’s shows that over 8,000 immigrants lived in the metropolitan area in 2016, 33% of people arrived between 2006 and 2011. Read more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos