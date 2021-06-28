Tesla Model S Plaid Wins Pikes Peaks Show Class By Dominating Fashion

The excitement was palpable at the base of Pikes Peak as this year’s race cars lined up in an attempt to conquer the treacherous mountain. The mountain has already won a round this year, as its weather conditions forced the Pikes Peak committee to shorten the course. Still, as legendary racing driver Randy Pobst lined up his black Tesla Model S Plaid at the start line, the atmosphere seemed electric.

Tesla Model S Plaid racing car with tuning house parts Disconnected performance had been showing his fangs at Pikes Peak all week. Fresh out of its dramatic comeback story last year with their Model 3 Performance race car, Pobst and Team Unplugged were looking to complete an unfinished business. After all, last year’s Model 3 Performance completed the Pikes Peak Hill Climb after a heroic effort to rebuild the car following a major crash, but thermal issues prevented the vehicle from completing the race at full capacity. power.

We made a short film of Dark Helmet and our Ice Melting Pilot @RandyPobst. The movie just debuted at 4:20 a.m. on YouTube and covers our testing this week leading up to this very moment.https://t.co/89dHgRgjMg pic.twitter.com/CZqj3Ozl69 – DISCONNECTED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) June 27, 2021

Pobst and the Unplugged Performance team have returned to Pikes Peak this year with a bang. Armed with Tesla’s most powerful production car to date and some of the tuning house’s major upgrades, the team have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, effectively towering over their Exhibition Class peers. during testing. Perhaps this is why the Model S Plaid received warm applause as it prepared to begin its ascent. The cheers only grew louder as the black Tesla was launched at full power from the starting line.

Prior to the Model S Plaid, the Exhibition class had been dominated by Nick Robinson in his 2017 Acura NSX, who finished the race in 7: 14.704 on the shortened track. It was very impressive, especially since immediately afterwards there was another NSX, which finished its race in 7: 53.615, about 40 seconds slower. A 2021 Model 3 driven by Joshua Allan finished the shortened course in a respectable 8: 16.778 while another Model 3 driven by Dai Yoshihara encountered problems and finished the race in 11: 41.162.

6: 57.2 for the win at @PPIHC@You’re here Plaid Alien technology has been militarized by UP!

Thanks to the Tesla community for your support! Thanks to our hero @RandyPobst and thank you to our sponsors @bilsteinUS @YokohamaTC @BrailleBattery

The era of ICE is over. pic.twitter.com/vekjqusm3V – DISCONNECTED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) June 27, 2021

At one point it looked like Robinson and his NSX were almost certain to win this year’s Exhibition Class, but there was another car waiting for its turn, the Model S Plaid. Accelerating to incredible speeds right out of the door, Randy Pobst furiously attacked Pikes Peak with his Tesla, staging a driving masterclass. It didn’t take long for the Model S Plaid to take the last corner of the shortened course, crossing the finish line in fashion. It’s time on the shortened Pikes Peak course of 6: 57.220, effectively dethroning Robinson’s Acura NSX from the top of the Exhibition class.

Talk toExcluding Spec Studiosafter his race, Randy Pobst was delighted. The legendary racer noted the car was phenomenal, giving a good run up the mountain. “It was a good race. We ran well. Lots of power, took all that Yokohama slicks had to offer, let me tell you. We made a little change to the stabilizer bar to try and balance it better. I’m really glad we did. The brakes held up, the suspension was fantastic, ”said Pobst, raising his fist after seeing his results. From the foot of the mountain, it was the cheers and hugs of the Unplugged Performance team and Tesla enthusiasts who came to support the effort.

In a subsequent tweet, Unplugged Performance noted that while more in-depth data analysis would certainly come later, the fact that the Model S Plaid completed the shortened course in 6: 57.220 suggests that it might have been able to complete the full race to Pikes Peak around 9:20 am. It’s an impressive time overall, and already competitive with some of the craziest bespoke vehicles taking on the mountain every year. For now, however, Randy Pobst and the Unplugged Performance team, as well as the group of Tesla volunteers who supported this year’s Pikes Peak attempt, might breathe a bit knowing that the Model S Plaid has what it takes. it takes to compete and dominate in one of the most dangerous races in the motorsport world.

Watch Mobil 1’s live coverage of Randy Pobst’s Pikes Peak race in the Tesla Model S Plaid below.

