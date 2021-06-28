Cult: Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff steps out as a hardcore Scientologist dating back to 1991





Home fashion Cult: Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff steps out as hardcore Scientologist dating … Here’s something to chew on. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff is a member of a religious sect. She reveals in today’s New York Times that she is a practicing Scientologist. She is an intelligent and talented woman who grew up in Judaism. I wouldn’t buy one more thing from her if it was on sale, discounted, or free. She’s crazy. I think there’s a lot of confusion when people hear the word religion immediately, you hear me praying to L. Ron Hubbard, she told The Times. I study it, I take classes and that’s it, and it has helped me stay focused. I don’t have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place I went to look for answers. AND THERE IS MORE: READ MORE ABOUT REBECCA MINKOFF’S FATHER Jessica Testa wrote this article for The Times but don’t bother asking Minkoff about the hard evidence against Scientology, a sect that separates families, takes their money, prey on the weak, spreads silly information about the hereafter, current life, etc. Testa doesn’t ask Minkoff if she’s read “Going Clear” or seen the documentary, or seen Leah Remini’s award-winning TV series. Testa, instead, just give us this: the designer refers to what she believed to be horrible misinformation about the the church and its belief system, which she sees more as a philosophy of self-improvement. But his interest in self-improvement is also one of the reasons his book exists, along with assurances such as: fear can be overcome. You have the power to act. So let’s look at Minkoff’s story. She has been listed in Truth About Scientology as a member since 1991 under the name Becky Minkoff. She’s a hard core, guys. Here is a link to his pagee. Mental illness is a tragedy. Yesterday I saw about three dozen crazies on West 44th St. outside the St. James Theater protesting Bruce Springsteen as a “segregationist”. What does it mean? A mad woman said to me, “He will not let people into his theater who are not vaccinated. They want to control our lives. I told her she needed help, and thank goodness Bruce did. My question is, if you’re not vaccinated and you’re mad at the person for not allowing you to get into something, why do you still want to be there? Logically, then you wouldn’t be a fan of Bruce Springsteen. But it makes sense. As for Rebecca Minkoff, now you know how David Miscavige funds his operation because Tom Cruise, John Travolta and the other weirdos who still do. Miscavige must have something on Minkoff. Need a handbag, a skirt, whatever? Give your money to someone who doesn’t send a dangerous cult to them. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-1990s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, The New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the screenwriter and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos