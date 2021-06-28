Overview of the area (6/27): Osseo merchants win in walk-off mode | Daily sports updates

Traders win on the walk-off
Aaron Hagberg was hit with a pitch late in the seventh inning, bringing Jesse Brockman home to give BONE a 1-0 win against Chippewa Falls in CRBL play on Sunday.
The pullout was part of a double sweep for the Merchants, who also won Game 2 5-1.
Logan Boettcher threw a full shutout in Game 1, striking out eight on strikes. Levi Schaller limited the Merchants to one hit and struck out 10 strikes, but suffered loss.
the Eau Claire Cavaliers swept a double program against the Eau Claire Rivermen, 5-3 and 5-1. The Cavaliers trailed 3-2 early in the final inning of Game 1 before tackling three runs to take the lead. In Game 2, Paul Petit threw a full shutout with eight strikeouts.
Bloomer and Whitehall split a doubles program, with the Woodticks winning Game 1 3-1 and Wolves taking the call 9-5. In Bloomers’ victory, Curtis Dachel threw a full three-hit game. Jordan Hauser had three hits for Wolves in Game 2 and Scott Hovell struck out 11 in a full game.
Memorial tennis ends the season
the Boys Tennis Eau Claire Memorial The team lost 7-0 to Middleton in the quarter-finals of the Division 1 team tournaments on Friday at Eau Claire.
The second-seeded Cardinals swept through all seven games against seventh-seeded Old Abes. The YMCA Eau Claires Menard Tennis Center hosts the State Team Tournament.
The seven matches ended in straight sets. The tournament’s top four seeds all advanced to Saturday’s semi-finals.
Memorial finished the season 14-7.
Express bats struggle to lose
the Eau Claire Express struggled at home plate on Sunday, resulting in a 5-0 loss to Rochester.
Eau Claire only managed four hits and only four runners reached scoring position all night.
The Honkers scored twice in the first inning to take the lead and added three more runs in the third.
The Express returns home to welcome St. Cloud on Monday night at Carson Park.
Clear Water Matt Tolan tied for seventh place in the WPLA Ray Fischer Amateur Championship Sunday in Janesville.
The North graduate finished the tournament 15 under par, five strokes off first place.
Rice Lakes Ben Resnick is tied for 30th at five under. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is tied for third at 17 under.
Simon Resnick awarded a 77 to win the oldest age group at Juniors of the Chippewa Valley Golf Association tournament Thursday at Mill Run.
Lydia Jensen won the best age group for girls with an 88. Dominic Ellis (79), Madilyn Gullicksrud (104) and Logan Wessinger (41 of nine holes), Hudson Martin (45 of nine holes), Clara Kongshaug (44 over nine holes) and Kaitlyn Bohl (49 over nine holes) also won their age groups.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit