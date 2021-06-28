Every fashion CEO knows the Chinese man on the cover of System magazine





It’s not your usual cover stunt, but a stunt nonetheless: The charismatic Chinese retailer known to industry CEOs as Mr. Ji is on the cover of the next issue of System magazine, photographed from a distance by Juergen Teller nothing less. SKP chairman, widely regarded as China’s top luxury department store operator, Ji Xiao An gets 34 pages in the issue, including a long and lively conversation with Prada honcho Patrizio Bertelli, moderated by editor Jonathan Wingfield. The two clash over a number of topics, including where Mr. Ji is expected to open his next branch of SKP. (It has already spread from Beijing to Xian.) More from WWD You should open SKP in Shanghai. I tell you every time we meet, but you never listen to me, Bertelli laments. We need to be patient and make the right decision instead of just growing in order to develop, Mr. Ji retorts. Bertelli describes Mr. Ji as a formidable businessman, with strong opinions, impeccable timing and a tendency to expect everything suggested to him to be done without fail. He’s like an elephant, and it’s best to avoid a clash with him because you could get run over if you go against him, Bertelli warns. The Chinese retail pioneer told the magazine that he expects China’s fashion industry to grow at least threefold over the next decade, but it will take time to grow. produce internationally renowned brands, given the absence of a sophisticated infrastructure. We need more creatives, modelers, a whole support system, he says. In her letter to the editors, System co-founder Elizabeth von Guttman notes that the story ran for 18 months, in part because Mr. Ji never gave an in-depth interview outside of China, so he took a while to build trust. She said she wanted to draw attention to her immense power in our industry, besides being a visionary but still quite unknown on this side of the world. The extraordinary rise and continued success of the stores are so emblematic of the broader changes in consumerism, geopolitics and the global economy. The story continues The issue, weighing 350 pages, comes out this week. SEE ALSO:

