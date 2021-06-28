DuBois Little Leaguers Dominate Trendy Punxsy





PUNXSUTAWNEY Thanks to a single from Lance Davidson late in the seventh inning Sunday night in Punxsutawney, the DuBois Little League All-Star Baseball team advance to the District 10 tournament winner group with a thrilling 7-6 victory. Punxsy took a quick lead with a pair of runs against DuBois starter Isaac Dennison early in the first and took the 2-0 advantage in the third. That’s when the DuBois offense finally found the scoreboard, pushing four points through the plate to take a 4-2 lead. Bryson Kail and Hunter Ho had the only hits of the set, as DuBois enjoyed two walks and a slap-hitter. Punxsy responded with a fourth of four runs to regain the lead, only to see DuBois score twice in the lower half of the inning to tie the score at 6-6. DuBois loaded the goals with an out in the set on a pair of walks and a Wes Clyde single. Seth Wilmoth then had a single to tie the game. Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings to force extra innings, although DuBois failed a pair late in the sixth. Wilmoth netted a brace with two strikeouts to the frame. DuBois kept Punxsy off the board at the top of the seventh, then won him in the bottom half. After a strikeout to open the inning, Brody Knouse and Easton Harris hit back-to-back doubles to put the runners in second and third. It took Davidson home and he hit a single to get Knouse home with the winning run. DuBois is now on leave until Thursday when he hosts Brockway in a D-10 winners semi-final game. Brockway beat Johnsonburg / Ridgway, 3-1, on Sunday.

